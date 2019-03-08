Advanced search

Preston Primary School 'humbled' by community support after summer makeover

PUBLISHED: 15:48 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:48 09 October 2019

Four local businesses answered the call to help fund Preston Primary School's urgent refurbishments. Picture: Liz Tye

Four local businesses answered the call to help fund Preston Primary School's urgent refurbishments. Picture: Liz Tye

Archant

A village primary school near Hitchin has been given a new lease of life after reaching out to the community.

Teams of volunteers worked round the clock to get the school ready for the new term. Picture: Liz TyeTeams of volunteers worked round the clock to get the school ready for the new term. Picture: Liz Tye

Preston Primary School received an overwhelming response after approaching local businesses to help with a much-needed makeover of classrooms and grounds.

Headteacher Innele Luitingh spoke with parents and staff in July of this year to discuss creative ways to fund the school refurb.

Walls and display boards were in desperate need of transformation. Picture: Liz TyeWalls and display boards were in desperate need of transformation. Picture: Liz Tye

Pilkington Farms, a farming partnership based in nearby Offley Hoo, donated £700 worth of materials for a new playground fence - after areas had been cordoned off during lunchtimes.

MP Build, a contractor based in Hitchin, contributed £500's worth of painting materials to give classroom walls a new look.

Hitchin community pulls together for Preston Primary School. Picture: Liz TyeHitchin community pulls together for Preston Primary School. Picture: Liz Tye

Teams of willing volunteers also came from Herts Community Payback Probation and Luton-based travel company TUI Ltd - who provided painters and decorators as part of their community outreach programmes.

Much of the makeover came together during the summer break before pupils returned to the Back Lane school in September.

Headteacher Inneke Luitingh said Headteacher Inneke Luitingh said "small schools are finding it increasingly more difficult" to fund maintenance works. Picture: Liz Tye

It was a true community effort, with parents and carers chipping in to offer support - and eager pupils on hand with ice lollies and water to decorators.

Headteacher Inneke Luitingh said: "The weight of help from parents, governors and staff, and the rest of the community who have worked incredibly hard, has been so generous.

The immaculate new classrooms ready for the school term. Picture: Liz TyeThe immaculate new classrooms ready for the school term. Picture: Liz Tye

"We are all totally humbled by the process. It has been faith in humanity restored to see people, with no direct connection the school, giving up their time to help us. We can't thank people enough.

An assembly was held last Thursday, October 4, in which pupils and staff came together to offer their thanks.

The immaculate new classrooms ready for the school term. Picture: Liz TyeThe immaculate new classrooms ready for the school term. Picture: Liz Tye

You may also want to watch:

A letter signed by every pupil was presented to representatives of the businesses for their tireless efforts.

Representatives from Pilkington Farms Ltd and TUI Ltd were present at a school assembly last Thursday to receive letters of thanks from pupils. Picture: Liz TyeRepresentatives from Pilkington Farms Ltd and TUI Ltd were present at a school assembly last Thursday to receive letters of thanks from pupils. Picture: Liz Tye

Mrs Luitingh added: "Small schools are finding it increasingly more difficult to ensure important jobs like this can be done and it is only through the generous donations made by business and individuals that improvements like this can be made."

Christian Tye, director of strategic programmes at TUI - who is also a parent at the school - said: "It was a great team bonding experience, and having my daughter at Preston made it extra special. It was great to give something back to the community."

Representatives from Pilkington Farms Ltd and TUI Ltd were present at a school assembly last Thursday to receive letters of thanks from pupils. Picture: Liz TyeRepresentatives from Pilkington Farms Ltd and TUI Ltd were present at a school assembly last Thursday to receive letters of thanks from pupils. Picture: Liz Tye

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Suspected body found in woodland just outside Stevenage

A suspected body has been found in Norton Green woodland off of Chadwell Road near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson

Joy Morgan’s family contacted after body found in woods near Stevenage

Police have contacted Joy Morgan's family after a body was discovered in woodland near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson/Herts police

Foodies assemble for Hitchin Taco Wars as Chicken George eyes new wing bar in town

Punters enjoy the first ever Hitchin Taco Wars which sees 8 Herts-based food traders go head-to-head to win the coveted Capsicana Cup and scoop £100 prize money. Picture: DANNY LOO

Sexual predator jailed for attack in teenager’s mid-Bedfordshire home

Aaron Irvine has been jailed for eight years after threatening two girls with a knife. Picture: courtesy of Bedfordshire Constabulary.

Burglars with hammer threaten woman after forcing their way into Letchworth home

A group of men  one carrying a hammer  forced their way into a property in Dunlin, Letchworth. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Suspected body found in woodland just outside Stevenage

A suspected body has been found in Norton Green woodland off of Chadwell Road near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson

Joy Morgan’s family contacted after body found in woods near Stevenage

Police have contacted Joy Morgan's family after a body was discovered in woodland near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson/Herts police

Foodies assemble for Hitchin Taco Wars as Chicken George eyes new wing bar in town

Punters enjoy the first ever Hitchin Taco Wars which sees 8 Herts-based food traders go head-to-head to win the coveted Capsicana Cup and scoop £100 prize money. Picture: DANNY LOO

Sexual predator jailed for attack in teenager’s mid-Bedfordshire home

Aaron Irvine has been jailed for eight years after threatening two girls with a knife. Picture: courtesy of Bedfordshire Constabulary.

Burglars with hammer threaten woman after forcing their way into Letchworth home

A group of men  one carrying a hammer  forced their way into a property in Dunlin, Letchworth. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Preston Primary School ‘humbled’ by community support after summer makeover

Four local businesses answered the call to help fund Preston Primary School's urgent refurbishments. Picture: Liz Tye

Bollywood heroes and villains party night coming to Hitchin

There will be a Bollywood night at Osinsky's in Hitchin.

Body found in woodland near Stevenage is female, Herts police confirm

Police have put up a cordon around an area of Norton Green woodland. Picture: Matt Margesson

Wilshere backing Wear it Pink breast cancer awareness campaign

Jack Wilshere with NCF Elites player Ciara Purdue and his daughter Delilah, all supporting the 'Wear it Pink' campaign. Picture: Archant

Sampson wants to see the ‘ugly things’ as Boro still wait for first league win

Mark Sampson of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists