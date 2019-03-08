Stevenage schoolchildren appeal for help with ecological pond project

Pupils collected more than 10,000 items of plastic, shown here in bags as well as in the bins behind the children. Picture courtesy of Stuart Jacobs. Archant

Schoolchildren intent on improving their environment are calling for volunteers to help with their latest ecological project.

Environmental action by pupils at Larwood School in Stevenage has so far included litter picking and recycling 10,000 items of plastic, and now the children are embarking on an ecological project which will ultimately benefit schools across Stevenage.

Teacher Stuart Jacobs said: "We have secured funding to help us re-landscape an outdoor garden area at Larwood which will include a new pond.

"This will allow children the opportunity to study pond life by pond dipping and observing nature that exists within and around a pond.

"The outdoor learning environment will also feature a sensory garden, vegetable patch, bird boxes and feeding tables, a bug hotel, nature trail and team building adventure area.

"This garden will be available to other schools in Stevenage and community groups, and the team building area will also be accessible to local businesses."

But the area is currently overgrown and needs clearing of brambles, saplings, low hanging branches, weeds and rubbish.

Stuart said: "We would like to invite individuals and businesses to get involved with the clear up.

"We would like people to unite and work together to help create a blank canvas where a landscape gardener can then create the learning environment we want.

"Stevenage Borough Council will clear any small saplings and low hanging branches, which will then be shredded and used towards creating the nature trail.

"We have spent nearly a year working on this project to raise the funds and create a clear plan."

In addition to this project, Stuart says Larwood pupils have been involved in "some outstanding work" to support their community, including visiting residents at Jubilee Court care home in Stevenage and working with children with special educational needs at Greenside School in the town.

Their weekly litter picking efforts around their school, Hampson Park and Fairlands Valley Park are helping to clean up the area, with more than 200 cans collected on one occassion.

Stuart said: "We are very proud of the children."

To help with the latest project, email stuart.jacobs@larwood.herts.sch.uk or call the school on 01438 236333.