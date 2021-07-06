Arrest made in Great Ashby after suspected driving offence
Published: 5:32 PM July 6, 2021 Updated: 5:34 PM July 6, 2021
- Credit: Supplied
A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs, following an incident in Stevenage this afternoon.
It was reported that a van had been abandoned in the middle of the road in The Beacons, and that the driver had walked off.
Officers attended and carried out a search of the area.
A man was subsequently located in a bush and arrested. He remains in police custody at this time.
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus