School's construction honoured in planning awards

Pix Brook Academy in Stotfold, a BEST school, in 2020 - Credit: BEST

The construction of Pix Brook Academy has been recognised in a prestigious planning awards ceremony.

The project in Stotfold was highly commended by judges in the RTPI East of England Awards for Planning Excellence.

Pix Brook Academy in Stotfold was honoured by the Royal Town Planning Institute for its construction - Credit: Supplied by BEST

The awards - organised by the Royal Town Planning Institute - highlight exceptional examples of how planning and planners have a positive impact.

Pix Brook - a BEST school - started its life in temporary buildings on Etonbury Academy's site before its permanent home was completed in September 2020, which took just a year to build.

An aerial view of the Pix Brook Academy site in 2019, just a year before the school's permeant buildings opened to pupils - Credit: BEST

Entered into the RTPI awards by property consultants Bidwells, other key partners in the project were Willmott Dixon and Central Bedfordshire Council.

The submission read: “This new school embraced modern methods of construction to meet the existing and future educational needs of over 1,000 students.

It was also praised for having "sustainability at its heart".