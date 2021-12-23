School's construction honoured in planning awards
- Credit: BEST
The construction of Pix Brook Academy has been recognised in a prestigious planning awards ceremony.
The project in Stotfold was highly commended by judges in the RTPI East of England Awards for Planning Excellence.
The awards - organised by the Royal Town Planning Institute - highlight exceptional examples of how planning and planners have a positive impact.
Pix Brook - a BEST school - started its life in temporary buildings on Etonbury Academy's site before its permanent home was completed in September 2020, which took just a year to build.
Entered into the RTPI awards by property consultants Bidwells, other key partners in the project were Willmott Dixon and Central Bedfordshire Council.
The submission read: “This new school embraced modern methods of construction to meet the existing and future educational needs of over 1,000 students.
It was also praised for having "sustainability at its heart".
