Published: 4:46 PM July 22, 2021 Updated: 5:00 PM July 22, 2021

There are 47 schools in Stevenage, North Herts, St Albans and Hitchin and Harpenden that are currently rated as 'outstanding' by Ofsted.

Nine secondary schools across the area carry the inspection body’s top rating, while three are special education schools, and the remaining are primary or infant schools.

Ofsted, or the Office for Standards in Education, inspects and rates all state schools, rating them either inadequate, requires improvement, good or outstanding.

Ofsted states that an outstanding school is highly effective in “delivering outcomes that provide exceptionally well for all its pupils’ needs”.

Some 'recent' inspections date back a number of years because routine inspections are carried out at schools rated 'good' or below.

Outstanding schools in and around Stevenage

Woolenwick Primary School

St Margaret Clitherow Roman Catholic Primary School

Letchmore Infants' and Nursery School

Aston St Mary's School

Round Diamond Primary School

Outstanding schools in and around Hitchin and Harpenden

Codicote Church of England School

Crabtree Infants' School

Crabtree Junior School

The Grove Infant and Nursery School

High Beeches Primary School

Hitchin Boys' School

Hitchin Girls' School

Redbourn Primary School

Roundwood Park School

Roundwood Primary School

Samuel Lucas JMI

Sir John Lawes School

St Andrew's Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School

St George's School

William Ransom Primary School

Wood End School

Outstanding schools in and around Royston

St Mary Roman Catholic Primary School

Icknield Walk First School

Therfield First School

Outstanding schools in and around Letchworth

St Thomas More Roman Catholic Primary School

Campton Academy, Shefford

Robert Bloomfield Academy, Shefford

Outstanding schools in Welwyn Hatfield

Applecroft School

Bishop's Hatfield Girls' School

Countess Anne Church of England School

Hatfield Community Free School

Howe Dell Primary School

Knightsfield School

Lakeside School

Templewood Primary School

Welwyn St Mary's Church of England Voluntary Aided School

Outstanding school in and around St Albans

Maple Primary School

Loreto College

St Alban & St Stephen Catholic Primary School & Nursery

Heathlands School

Bernards Heath Junior School

Cunningham Hill Junior School

Cunningham Hill Infant School

St Albans Girls' School

Oakwood Primary School

Beaumont School

Skyswood Primary & Nursery School