What are the outstanding schools in Hertfordshire?
- Credit: Archant
There are 47 schools in Stevenage, North Herts, St Albans and Hitchin and Harpenden that are currently rated as 'outstanding' by Ofsted.
Nine secondary schools across the area carry the inspection body’s top rating, while three are special education schools, and the remaining are primary or infant schools.
Ofsted, or the Office for Standards in Education, inspects and rates all state schools, rating them either inadequate, requires improvement, good or outstanding.
Ofsted states that an outstanding school is highly effective in “delivering outcomes that provide exceptionally well for all its pupils’ needs”.
Some 'recent' inspections date back a number of years because routine inspections are carried out at schools rated 'good' or below.
You may also want to watch:
Outstanding schools in and around Stevenage
Woolenwick Primary School
Most Read
- 1 Christopher Hewett: Teenage boys found guilty of murder and manslaughter
- 2 7 of the prettiest villages to visit in Hertfordshire
- 3 Police hunt 36-year-old wanted for harassment and restraining order breaches
- 4 Tributes after Stevenage Forum co-founder dies
- 5 Controversial plan for 600 homes forges ahead
- 6 Girl reportedly touched by man while walking home from school
- 7 Chicken for England! Fast food branch shares inside scoop on feeding our Euros squad
- 8 Councillors deemed 'foolhardy' after being pinged by Test and Trace during meeting
- 9 Have your say on future of high street parking
- 10 Walk-in vaccine slots available this week
St Margaret Clitherow Roman Catholic Primary School
Letchmore Infants' and Nursery School
Aston St Mary's School
Round Diamond Primary School
Outstanding schools in and around Hitchin and Harpenden
Codicote Church of England School
Crabtree Infants' School
Crabtree Junior School
The Grove Infant and Nursery School
High Beeches Primary School
Hitchin Boys' School
Hitchin Girls' School
Redbourn Primary School
Roundwood Park School
Roundwood Primary School
Samuel Lucas JMI
Sir John Lawes School
St Andrew's Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School
St George's School
William Ransom Primary School
Wood End School
Outstanding schools in and around Royston
St Mary Roman Catholic Primary School
Icknield Walk First School
Therfield First School
Outstanding schools in and around Letchworth
St Thomas More Roman Catholic Primary School
Campton Academy, Shefford
Robert Bloomfield Academy, Shefford
Outstanding schools in Welwyn Hatfield
Applecroft School
Bishop's Hatfield Girls' School
Countess Anne Church of England School
Hatfield Community Free School
Howe Dell Primary School
Knightsfield School
Lakeside School
Templewood Primary School
Welwyn St Mary's Church of England Voluntary Aided School
Outstanding school in and around St Albans
Maple Primary School
Loreto College
St Alban & St Stephen Catholic Primary School & Nursery
Heathlands School
Bernards Heath Junior School
Cunningham Hill Junior School
Cunningham Hill Infant School
St Albans Girls' School
Oakwood Primary School
Beaumont School
Skyswood Primary & Nursery School