Primary school's Early Years team achieves award for quality standards

Georgia Barrow

Published: 3:07 PM August 5, 2021   
The Early Years team at Our Lady Catholic Primary School has received a bronze award in the Early Years Quality Standards

The Early Years team at Our Lady Catholic Primary School has received a bronze award for its work in the Early Years Quality Standards - Credit: Our Lady Catholic Primary

The Early Years team at a Hitchin primary school has received an award after completing a quality standards process.

The team at Our Lady Catholic Primary School - Mrs Snowball, Mrs Elliott and Miss Ivory-Webb - were able to reflect on their practice, identify areas for development and celebrate successes - and as a result, received a bronze award. 

The EYQS journey is part of the process of continual evaluation, and the Our Lady School has said it hopes to continue to reflect on good practice and strive to achieve the next level.

The Herts for Learning Early Years team’s statement said: “The EYFS team at Our Lady are effective, fun and strive to do the best for their children every day and always. They are currently working hard on developing the outdoor learning environment to provide opportunities to develop curiosity and deep level play.

"The children are happy, inquisitive and keen to engage you in their play. “

