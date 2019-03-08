Advanced search

Stevenage nursery worker brings home national award

PUBLISHED: 10:02 28 September 2019

Clare Farthing won Towergate's Nursery Carer of the Year award. Picture: Jon Craig

@JonCaig_Photos 07778606070

A Stevenage carer has been named the winner of Nursery Worker of the Year in the national care awards.

Clare Farthing from the St Nicholas Church of England Primary School and Nursery took home the prize after being named one of only three finalists in the Towergate Care Awards.

Hundreds of nominations recognising outstanding care across the country were received.

Clare said: "My role is to support the children in their learning in a more stimulating way and to get the most out of what they know and what we can expand on.

"To give them the right tools to get them through the rest of their school life.

"I love hearing about what they've been doing and how they spend their time when they're not in school. I also enjoy watching their abilities within the classroom as they make new friendships and how they can then start to articulate to us what they have learnt and what they would like to learn."

Now in its fourth year, the Towergate Care Awards recognise the best of care in the local communities and celebrate individuals who are making a difference to the lives of others.

Clare received a £500 Virgin Holiday voucher, plus a £500 donation to a charity, community project or cause of her choice thanks to Towergate's parent company's charity, The Ardonagh Community Trust.

Clare chose to make her charity donation to Kadoma Kidz, a charity set up to help disadvantaged children in the town of Kadoma in Zimbabwe, which is twinned with Stevenage.

Towergate Caring Professions' head of business development Diane Caplehorn said: "I arrived at the nursery in the afternoon, so that I was able to present Clare with her award during the school assembly and it was a testament to the hard work that she does that part-time staff - who had already been home - came back in to celebrate with her.

"Clare was given flowers by her team and was approached by so many of the children afterwards who wanted to say 'well done Mrs Farthing' which was really moving.

"After the presentation, I was able to meet with all of the staff and enjoy the personalised care awards cake that was sent to Clare and all our other winners, which was lovely."

To find out more about Towergate, go to www.towergateinsurance.co.uk.

