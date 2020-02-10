Advanced search

Prestigious teaching fellowship for North Herts college tutor

PUBLISHED: 16:09 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:09 10 February 2020

Shell Fearn is one of only four teachers in the country to have been awarded a technical fellowship. Picture: Fiona Cookson

A co-ordinator from North Herts College has become one of just four teachers in the UK who were awarded a prestigious teaching fellowship to share their knowledge with students across the country.

Shell Fearn, co-ordinator of STEM activites at the college, was granted a technical teaching fellowship by the Education and Training Foundation on Friday, January 31.

She will receive up to £15,000 which will go towards spreading her expertise across the further education sector for the benefit of students.

Fellowships are only awarded to "outstanding practitioners who are recognised for their high impact teaching and the delivery of effective outcomes for learners."

Shell said: "As a child I was not naturally drawn to STEM subjects, until several years ago I attended a workshop at the Science Museum. It blew my mind and from that point on I developed a passion for finding ways to make science come alive for young people.

"Being able to provide students with that 'lightbulb' moment and opportunities to share my enthusiasm through the work we do at the STEM Discovery Centre is an immense privilege."

