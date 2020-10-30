North Herts College launches ‘Give a Future’ campaign to help prepare students for work

A campaign launched by North Herts College calling on local employers to help prepare young people for the world of work has received backing from organisations in Hertfordshire.

‘Give a Future’ aims to link up NHC students with local businesses to give them workplace experience so they are in the best position to find work once they are qualified.

Last week’s campaign launch coincided with Love Our Colleges week, an annual event which recognises the contribution colleges make across the country.

Businesses which have pledged support include Computacenter, Herts Football Association, Lister Hospital, Stevenage Borough Council, Amazing Apprenticeships, Hitchin BID, Pebble Beauty Sanctuary, Hotel Cromwell and MHA Trembaths care home in Letchworth.

College principal Kit Davies said: “During the pandemic, businesses have been challenged in ways we could never have anticipated, and normal ways of working, in many cases, has been completely altered.

“Our young people have also made significant sacrifices and had to deal with a multitude of changes and restrictions. Now with future job opportunities unclear, they require as much support as possible.

“We know that many organisations are under huge pressure, but investing in our students is really worthwhile. The feedback we have had in the past from employers who have worked with our students has been fantastic, and many end up getting job offers because they’ve made such a positive impact.”

Those backing the campaign can choose to offer work experience or an apprenticeship, collaborate on a project, deliver a student talk or help to shape the college curriculum to ensure it is meeting current business needs.

Anna Morrison, director of Hitchin-based Amazing Apprenticeships, said: “There is no doubt there is huge value for all organisations to be looking at local young people and thinking, ‘what kind of roles can I create and what kind of opportunities could I give them?’.

“The college has young people with such incredible talent and ambition and they are just looking for companies to give them a chance, to get in and get some experience and get started with their careers.”

To find out more go to www.nhc.ac.uk/GiveAFuture