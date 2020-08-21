North Herts College celebrates success for childcare students

As students face an uncertain future following the A-Level results debacle, North Herts College has seen students attain success in their courses before some head off to university.

The college aims to encourage students to develop a passion in their chosen industry. When they begin their journey at the college they are first asked “Who do you want to be?” and NHC childcare students have recently answered that question.

Last week several NHC level 3 childcare students received the highest grades possible for the course, with all of them achieving their goal to continue working or studying in the sector. Two students are now on their way to university to continue their studies.

Tilly Hyatt, who is now employed at Potton Pre-school, said of her results, “I am beyond happy. Thank you so much for all your help.

“I’ve honestly loved college, it’s such a shame we missed out on the last half term in the classroom.”

Erica Notley, another successful student, said “I’m really pleased with my results, all thanks to the help and support from the tutors at NHC over the years!”

North Hertfordshire College tutor, Claire Harvey, who saw these students through their qualification, and through teaching during lockdown, is overjoyed by their success.

She said: “We are so proud of the students and how well they adapted to the online teaching, they worked really hard and got the grades they deserved. They were an exceptional group.”

North Herts College seeks to encourage its students to develop their skills and challenge themselves to achieve to the highest level.

A statement from the college said: “Whichever course you chose, you will be supported to achieve your goals and discover your future.”

The college is planning for students to return to classrooms in September, following government guidance. They will be creating ‘student bubbles’ to ensure the separation of different groups based on curriculum areas.

Classrooms will be organised into rows with reduced capacity, with seats at least one metre apart from each other, and a box marked out on the floor for teachers.

More information is available at www.nhc.ac.uk