Next top chefs? College students' Zest Quest Asia award win

Georgia Barrow

Published: 9:54 AM April 14, 2022
North Herts College cookery students had success at the Zest Quest Asia competiton

Three budding chefs have taken home a national award in a college cookery competition. 

North Hertfordshire College catering students Emily Simkins, Phil Maddison, and James Wheatley won Best Use of British Produce and Best Wine Pairing at the finals of Zest Quest Asia last week.

NHC was one of only six colleges selected to compete in the finals.

The finals, which took place at The Hilton London Heathrow Airport Terminal 5 signature restaurant, Mr Todiwala’s Kitchen, involved teams of student chefs designing and cooking an Asian-inspired vegan amuse bouche, starter, main course, and dessert to be judged by panels of expert chefs and wine specialists.

