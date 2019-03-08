How to set up for success and secure your future in the workforce

During her final year project, fashion student Aliyah Cooper, designed a range of fashion pieces that were showcased in the Stevenage festival. Photo Credit Michael Coker. www.kidcircus.co.uk

Preparing to enter the world of employment isn't for the faint-hearted. Progressing from GCSEs to further education and entering the workforce is a major milestone in any young person's life. We spoke to the director of communications at North Hertfordshire College, Fiona Cookson, who reveals why applying to NHC could be the first step towards a bright future.

How college helps kick-start careers

"We treat students that arrive at North Herts College as young adults who are in charge of their destiny. We motivate them and give them the tools to be independent. Our primary focus is helping students get to where they want to be," said Fiona.

North Herts College has more than 90 courses to choose from including apprenticeships, vocational and degree level courses.

Hannah Revels joined NHC in 2016 to fulfil her dream of becoming a paediatric nurse. She is now studying Children's Nursing at London Southbank University. Photo Credit Michael Coker. Hannah Revels joined NHC in 2016 to fulfil her dream of becoming a paediatric nurse. She is now studying Children's Nursing at London Southbank University. Photo Credit Michael Coker.

Boosting employment prospects and teaching the relevant skills

"We deliver programmes where there are the best employment opportunities for students, now and in the future," Fiona explained.

Computing is currently a thriving sector for student employment prospects. There are plenty of opportunities with people with these skills, across many industries.

"99pc of our full time IT students gained a qualification and almost all of them then went into further employment or further learning straight after," said Fiona.

Helping students meet employer expectations

NHC has developed close relationships with leading local and national businesses. This helps them to understand what employers are searching for and pass this knowledge on to students.

Hannah Revels joined NHC in 2016 to fulfil her dream of becoming a paediatric nurse.

She said: "I've learned about a huge range of different topics with Health and Social Care in lessons, research for assignments, work experience, hearing guest lecturers and through attending different events in and outside of college."

Hannah is currently studying Children's Nursing at London Southbank University and has completed her first year of placement at King's College Hospital in London.

Challenging students to push themselves - a student success story

Aliyah Cooper studied Level 3 Extended Diploma in Fashion at NHC. As part of her final year project, Aliyah designed a range of fashion pieces that were showcased in the Stevenage Festival at St. Andrew & St. George's Church.

In September she will progress to BA (Hons) in Costume for Theatre and Screen at University of the Arts London (UAL). UAL is ranked in the world's top 6 universities for art & design.

"We inspire students to do their best and push their limits. We encourage students to challenge themselves by entering national competitions and showcase events where they have the chance to compete against the best in the country," said Fiona

Why choose North Hertfordshire College?

NHC is currently ranked fifth-best in the country and first in Hertfordshire for overall student satisfaction, according to an annual Government-commissioned survey of all FE students.

"Students at NHC are given a real-life experience they can use after college. Our tutors have worked in the areas they teach and can pass on their experience to their students, and prepare them for life after college," said Fiona.

