North Hertfordshire Minority Ethnic Forum ‘stand together’ in post-Brexit solidarity event

North Herts Minority Ethnic Forum hosted the event at Hitchin's Unity Hall last week. Picture: NHMEF Archant

The North Hertfordshire Minority Ethnic Forum hosted a community cohesion event last week, with hundreds gathering together in a display of solidarity after Brexit.

The event, entitled 'Standing Together,' was held at Unity House in Hitchin, and saw residents, councillors and police officers share ethnic food from over 13 countries and explore cultures different from their own.

Mohammed Alam, director of the North Hertfordshire Minority Ethnic Forum, said: "There was an overwhelming response from local communities with a far larger attendance than anticipated.

"It was a lovely afternoon where people from various ethnic backgrounds united to show their solidarity.

"The message was very clear. Whatever happens after Brexit, we remain a united community, are proud of our diversity, we show respect for each other, and stand against any form of racism or hate crime."