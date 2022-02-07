College teams up with employers for new Construction Hub launch

North Hertfordshire College will launch its new Construction Hub tomorrow, which will offer training, apprenticeships, career mentoring and job opportunities.

The hub, based on the Engineering and Construction campus in Fulton Close, is set to help provide the construction industry with the skills needed now and in the future.

A collaborative project, the Hub is backed and funded by the Department for Education and the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) through the Construction Skills Fund, and supported by Stevenage Borough Council, Stevenage Works and The Hertfordshire LEP.

Located in the heart of the SG1 regeneration programme, the training facility offers a wide range of full and part-time construction courses to meet industry needs.

The NHC Construction Hub delivers further collaboration with major contractors and Hertfordshire Job Centre Plus to deliver a flexible training solution.

Partner organisations including Galliford Try, Wates, and Mulalley & Co are also offering on-site experiences as part of their partnership to provide an insight into day-to-day site practise and valuable onsite trade experiences that ensure Hub students are better prepared to enter the construction industry.

Kit Davies, principal of North Hertfordshire College, said: “We are really excited about this project, it brings together college training, industry partners, regeneration schemes and local people to build skills and opportunities in the construction sector.

"At a time when the construction industry is looking to expand, upskill and train new and motivated individuals, the NHC Construction Hub provides the facility, resources and partnerships to achieve this.

"Our employer partners have been essential in this process, providing the knowledge and support for developing minds, and opening up opportunities and experiences for students of all ages.

"We have seen many successful collaborations come through the Hub already, and our students have gone on to begin their construction careers as a result of the opportunities the Hub brought to them.

"We look forward to expanding on these successes in the future.”

To find out more about the Construction Hub visit constructionhub.org.