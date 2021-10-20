Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Education

Nobel School celebrates 60 years

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 12:29 PM October 20, 2021    Updated: 12:37 PM October 20, 2021
Liz Maden with Stevenage Mayor Sandra Barr at Nobel School's 60th birthday celebration

Liz Maden with Nobel headteacher Martyn Henson and Stevenage Mayor Sandra Barr at Nobel School's 60th birthday celebration - Credit: Barry Burningham

Stevenage's Nobel School celebrated its 60th anniversary on Saturday with an extravaganza put on by the Nobel Network, the school's alumni association.

More than 300 people attended the celebration, including SBC leader Sharon Taylor, Mayor Sandra Barr and Cllr Robin Parker - who himself was in the third ever intake to the school in 1963.

Liz Maden, retiring PA to headteacher Martyn Henson, planted a new Nobel oak tree in the school's grounds to mark the occasion - in homage to to the etymology of the name 'Stevenage'.

An aerial photograph of Nobel School's Ridgmond site in 1963

An aerial photograph of Nobel School's Ridgmond site in 1963 - Credit: Nobel School

Attendees visited an exhibition at the school, made up of photographs that chronicled Nobel's 60 year history.

An exhibition of photographs chronicling Stevenage's Nobel School's 60 year history

An exhibition of photographs chronicling Stevenage's Nobel School's 60 year history was the central part of the anniversary celebrations - Credit: Barry Burningham

Chells School, pictured in 1964

Chells School, pictured in 1964 - Credit: Stevenage Museum

Guests were also encouraged to film 30 second video ‘shorts’ to document the event, which will form the foundations of a new digital archive of the school's history.

You may also want to watch:

Current students and families, many of whom were seeing the school for the first time since joining due to the pandemic, were joined by over 100 former students touring the building.

Stevenage Museum Curator Jo Ward was also on hand to present additional material relating to the town’s 75th birthday.

Nobel's 60th birthday celebration and exhibition on Saturday, October 16, was attended by more than 300 people

Nobel's 60th birthday celebration and exhibition on Saturday, October 16, was attended by more than 300 people - Credit: Barry Burningham

Most Read

  1. 1 Multiple cars involved in A1(M) collision
  2. 2 Box Wood: 42 acres of ancient woodland sold at auction
  3. 3 Letchworth and Baldock Sergeant set to retire after two decades in Herts
  1. 4 Plans drawn up to reduce places at primary schools due to surplus
  2. 5 Stevenage in UK's top 25 for community spirit
  3. 6 Resident with disabilities 'embarrassed' after council disposes of wheelchair
  4. 7 Bowling alley refurb celebrated in Hollywood style
  5. 8 6 of the best places to hot tub in and around Hertfordshire
  6. 9 Delivery driver forced to floor in mobile phone robbery
  7. 10 Misogyny as a hate crime 'would get us nowhere'

Various cohorts of students and their guests, including members of the inaugural class of 1961, were treated to music performances by Stevenage Music Services Windband and the Year 7 Nobel choir.

Barry Burningham, who stepped down as Nobel's deputy head in 2019 after 26 years of service, founded the Nobel Network in his retirement and dubbed Saturday's event "a very successful 60th birthday celebration."

Education News
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The rider, aged in his 50s, suffered a life-threatening head injury when came off his e-scooter in Stevenage, on September 24

Herts Live

Man dies after Stevenage e-scooter crash

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Ibis, the Forum, Stevenage

Herts Live

Child abuse investigation dropped after hotel lost CCTV

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Ashley Hickey from Letchworth admitted three counts of sexual activity with a child

Herts Live

Letchworth paedophile jailed for sexual activity with a child

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Norton Way North, Letchworth. Picture:

Herts Live | Updated

Man taken to hospital after crash involving mobility scooter and motorhome

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon