Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Education

Schoolboy builds antennae receiving satellite images from home

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 2:03 PM April 27, 2021   
Denni Davies, who is in Year 11 at The Nobel School, built his very own antennae from his back garden

Denni Davies, who is in Year 11 at The Nobel School, built his very own antennae from his back garden, with a little help from his dad - Credit: Courtesy of The Nobel School

An "impressive and hardworking" Stevenage schoolboy, who constructed an antennae that can receive radio signals from overhead satellites, has been praised by his school for his colossal achievement.

Over the Easter break, Year 11 student Denni Davies built his very own double cross dipole antenna. Initially designed to listen to radio broadcasts across the country, Denni also used the contraption to receive images from satellites as they pass overhead.

Denni Davies is in Year 11 at The Nobel School, Stevenage

Denni Davies is in Year 11 at The Nobel School, Stevenage - Credit: Courtesy of The Nobel School

"For as long as I can remember, the topics of space and satellites have been of great interest to me," Denni said. "Whether it were probes designed to help research distant planets or space stations travelling thousands of metres a second over our heads, the thought of space exploration is amazing.

"So, when I discovered online that it was possible to receive pictures directly from weather satellites as they passed overhead, I was compelled to give the project a try."

With the help of his dad, Denni constructed the device over two days, using instructions he found on the internet. Merely using some planks of wood, coaxial cable and aluminium wires, Denni hooked his contraption up to a small USB SDR and a laptop, and he began recording radio signals.

Denni Davies, who is in Year 11 at The Nobel School, has managed to capture images from satellites as they pass overhead

Denni Davies, who is in Year 11 at The Nobel School, has managed to capture images from satellites as they pass overhead - Credit: Courtesy of The Nobel School

You may also want to watch:

Denni added: "Though deeply fascinated by the project, I also chose to try it out given that activities such as this help students build a large appreciation for both science as a whole and demonstrate to them the important real-life applications of concepts taught in subjects, such as physics.

"I would certainly encourage anybody with the patience and determination to attempt putting together their own pictures, should they find the time."

Most Read

  1. 1 MP gets behind plans for new M&S in Stevenage
  2. 2 Arrest made after report of indecent exposure in Stevenage
  3. 3 Person taken to hospital after house roof collapses
  1. 4 Protest over potential loss of free high street parking
  2. 5 Jogger injured in Stevenage dog attack
  3. 6 The green seat: Hitchin's one-of-a-kind biodiverse bench
  4. 7 House roof collapses in Letchworth
  5. 8 Documentary tells whirlwind story of Simon Edwards finding boxing legend birth father
  6. 9 Major application submitted for 1,500 new homes on land west of Stevenage
  7. 10 Who are the candidates for Police and Crime Commissioner in Herts?

A representative from The Nobel School said of Denni's achievements: "Denni is an impressive and hardworking young man who has a world of opportunities in front of him. His excellence in school and kind nature makes him a very well-rounded individual with a bright future ahead. We look forward to seeing the many accomplishments in his future."

The school is currently working with Denni to put him on a path that may ultimately see him attending Oxford or Cambridge.

Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police were called shortly after 4pm yesterday (April 20) to reports of an attempted robbery in Walkern Road.

11-year-old arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Mark Tanti - known as Demograffix - is a professional graffiti artist from Stevenage

Gallery

Stevenage's Banksy brings another community mural to town's underpasses

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Temporary seating area outside Wetherspoon in Stevenage High Street

Stevenage Borough Council

Will loss of free parking cause death of high street?

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
money estate unclaimed

People with these surnames in Herts could be sitting on unclaimed estate...

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus