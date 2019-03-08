Advanced search

Application for new Stevenage secondary school approved

PUBLISHED: 10:12 14 June 2019

Michaela Community School is due to open in 2023. Picture: Kinetic Marketing.

Michaela Community School is due to open in 2023. Picture: Kinetic Marketing.

The Education Secretary has approved 22 new applications for free schools across the UK, with one confirmed for Stevenage in 2023.

The Michaela Community School Stevenage will be a mixed, non-faith 11-18 secondary school. The initial plan is to accept accept 180 Year 7s, eventually filling its full capacity of 1,260 school places.

The school will form part of a newly formed multi-academy trust, including Michaela Community School in Wembley Park, which was judged as outstanding by Ofsted in 2017.

As a free school, Michaela Community School Stevenage will technically be listed as an academy, so it will receive its funding from central government.

Eighteen of these latest schools will address areas in the country that are most in need. The Department for Education targeted local authorities with the lowest educational performances and areas that needed a boost from the free schools programme.

Education Secretary Damian Hinds is looking forward to seeing the success these new schools will bring young people.

He said: "Free schools have revolutionised education in this country. More young people - often in the most disadvantaged areas in the country - can benefit from a great free school."

