New mural championing diversity unveiled at Hitchin school

Headteacher Geraint Edwards (R) poses with students in front of the mural. Picture: Clara Nicoll Archant

A Hitchin school has given its dining room a new lease of life with the installation of a mural highlighting equality, justice and diversity.

The hand painted mural stretches across a wall of the main dining room. Picture: Clara Nicoll The hand painted mural stretches across a wall of the main dining room. Picture: Clara Nicoll

The Priory School's striking painting, which utilises their traditional red, black and white colours, was created by Hitchin-born artist Clara Nicoll.

Clara was hired by headteacher Geraint Edwards to create a painting that highlighted the theme of democracy and what it means to us as individuals.

After initial talks and a site visit, it was agreed that the mural would feature a diverse range of students, the Houses of Parliament, a parliament of rooks, the scales of justice and an LGBTQ flag.

Clara said: "I always enjoy working in public spaces, and schools are a particular favourite. There is always a real buzz and energy and The Priory School was definitely no exception.

"The students were really lovely and full of compliments, so I really hope they enjoy the mural as much as I enjoyed painting it. I had such a great time with the staff and the pupils - everyone made me feel really welcome."

You can see more of Clara's work at www.claranicoll.com