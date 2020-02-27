Advanced search

New headteacher announced for Hitchin school

PUBLISHED: 14:15 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:16 27 February 2020

The new headmaster of Kingshott School, Mr David Weston. Picture: Supplied

A Hitchin school has appointed a new headmaster this morning who will take over at the start of the next academic year.

The governing body of Kingshott School announced that Mr David Weston will succeed Mr Mark Seymour - who is set to retire after four years of leading the school.

Growing up in St Albans and studying a BA in English and Sociology at Oxford Brookes, Mr Weston began his teaching career in North Hertfordshire.

He moved to Kingshott as deputy head in 2019.

Reflecting on his appointment, Mr Weston said: "It is an honour and a privilege to have been appointed as the new headmaster of Kingshott School.

"In the year that I have been at Kingshott, I have been hugely impressed by the commitment of the children, the staff and the governors.

"I am grateful to the governing body for their faith in me and I very much look forward to working with the whole Kingshott community as we enter an exciting new decade together."

Announcing the new appointment, Chair of governors, Mr David Keast commented: "The governors are delighted with the appointment of David Weston.

"David impressed the Governors throughout the interview process with his deep commitment to the School and desire to innovate and drive through a number of key initiatives."

