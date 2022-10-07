MP opens £10m college Sports Hub

MP Bim Afolami opened the Sports Hub by kicking a football into a 5-a-side goal, before the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon. - Credit: North Hertfordshire College

The MP for Hitchin and Harpenden, Bim Afolami, has officially opened North Hertfordshire College's new Sports Hub.

The event took place earlier today (Friday, October 7) at the college's Hitchin Campus, on Cambridge Road.

The new sports hub features a sports hall, gym and 3G pitch facilities.

Mr Afolami MP spoke of how the sports facilities were "complete night and day", when compared to his visit to the Sports Hub's construction site five years ago.

3G pitches, a gym and a sports hall are all featured in the Sports Hub. - Credit: Pearce Bates

The college's principal Kit Davies said: "I am delighted to officially launch and open our new sporting and sport science facilities at our Hitchin campus.

"The new NHC Sports Hub provides our students with industry standard and state-of-the-art facilities whilst studying at the College and gives them the best preparation for progressing to Higher Education and entering a career within the Sport, Fitness, and Exercise Science industry.

"The project has been a great example of collaborative working, both in the process of bringing the vision to reality and by providing a space for local community groups to benefit from as well.

The Sports Hub's facilities are available to hire by the general public, as well as for use by students. - Credit: Pearce Bates

"We are extremely proud of our facilities and the ongoing opportunities it provides for future generations.”

The Sports Hub was funded by both North Hertfordshire College and the Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

Adrian Hawkins OBE, chair of LEP's skills advisory panel, added: "We are delighted to have supported this project with Local Growth Funding and look forward to seeing the Hub’s continued positive impact in years to come.”

North Hertfordshire College is the first in Hertfordshire to use Peloton fitness machines within its gym. - Credit: Pearce Bates

The Sports Hub has been designed to be accessible and suitable for both the general public and students at the college.

Richard Grenfell, associate director at Saunders - the architecture firm that designed the Sports Hub - told The Comet of his excitement over how the construction has progressed.

He said: "(It's) really, really, exciting to see it all finished!

Bim Afolami MP gave a speech prior to declaring the Sports Hub open. - Credit: Pearce Bates

"We came a few times throughout the construction period...to see it finished, painted and lots of people using it is really fulfilling."

Multiple facilities are available to hire at the Sports Hub, including the Sports Hall, gym and 3G pitches.