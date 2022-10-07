The organisation assigns a mentor to each young person. - Credit: MCR Pathways

MCR Pathways is a charity that aims to help young people to "unlock their potential".

The organisation achieves this by assigning a mentor to each young person, to help them "realise their skills and progress onto a positive destination".

These mentors are encouraged to "be the bridge" between a young person's talent and reaching their potential.

The charity delivers programmes in 86 schools across 17 areas of the United Kingdom, including Hertfordshire.

It was established in Glasgow in 2007, but only began a nationwide expansion in 2018.

The charity began delivering programmes in Hertfordshire in 2021, following the launch of the Young Herts Talent (YHT) partnership.

The YHT partnership has seen pupils matched with mentors in eleven secondary schools across the county.

The full list of schools is included below:

Stevenage:

Marriotts

The Thomas Alleyne

The Nobel

Barclay Academy

Barnwell

Hertford:

Simon Balle

Cheshunt:

Goffs Academy

Haileybury

Tring:

Tring School

Watford:

Future Academies

Hemel Hempstead:

Longdean School

According to the YHT website: "Our mentors come from all walks of life.

"They support the young person they’re matched with through one-to-one mentoring sessions in school for one period a week.

"The YHT programme also offers Talent Tasters – bite-sized experiences of college, university and employment."

The programme claims that benefits of this system include improved confidence and wellbeing, increased school attendance, improved educational performance, increased focus and fewer behavioural challenges.

MCR Pathways told the Comet: "MCR Pathways is a charity which believes that young people's backgrounds or circumstances should not determine their future.

"We run a relationship-based mentoring programme that matches young people with volunteer mentors from all walks of life who help #BeTheBridge between a young person's talent and reaching their potential.

"Our programme has been hugely successful in Scotland, and we are excited to bring it to England, starting in the Hertfordshire area."

