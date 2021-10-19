Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Pupils do their bit for climate change with introduction of 'Meat Free Mondays'

Georgia Barrow

Published: 5:05 PM October 19, 2021   
The Lordship Farm Primary School eco-committee have successfully implemented Meat Free Mondays to help tackle climate change

The Lordship Farm Primary School eco-committee have successfully implemented Meat Free Mondays to help tackle climate change - Credit: Richard Woodham

Pupils at a Letchworth primary school are set to enjoy 'Meat Free Mondays' following a campaign by the newly elected eco-committee.

Lordship Farm Primary School has successfully introduced the initiative - which will begin on November 1 - after learning about how reducing meat consumption can help slow climate change. 

The eco-committee presented its campaign to Hertfordshire Catering Ltd's Helene Walker

The eco-committee presented its campaign to Hertfordshire Catering Ltd's Helene Walker - Credit: Richard Woodham

Grace in Year 5, an eco-ambassador, noted: “When we discovered reducing meat consumption is one of the best ways for us to slow climate change and pollution we decided to begin pushing for a meat free Monday in our school."

Riley in Year 4 went on to say: “Not only is a meat free Monday better for the environment but it will also encourage us to all eat more vegetables and fruit and make healthier food choices."

The eco-committee began by collecting more than 180 signatures from pupils and school staff. Following a vote, it was established that the school community was in favour of Meat Free Mondays.  

Lottie in Year 3 said: “I voted for a Meat Free Monday because I am concerned about the planet and the negative impact eating meat is having on the climate."

Daniel A in Year 6 added: “We need to reduce the amounts of greenhouse gases being released into the atmosphere from animal agriculture and a meat free day is one of the best ways to do that.”  

Inspired to take their project further, the eco-committee took their findings to headteacher Mrs Petitt,, who arranged for their request to to go to Helene Walker, contract manager at Hertfordshire Catering Ltd.

Helene was presented with a comprehensive eco folder outlining the reasons why the pupils would like a meat free Monday, including the petitions and letters in support of the initiate they were presenting.  

Helene said: “I was extremely impressed by the amount of time and effort that had gone into the folder I was given and have shared with HCL’s Senior Leadership Team to show them how strongly the children feel about this matter… I am pleased to offer the school a Meat Free Menu that could be implemented after half term”.  

Eco-Leader Mr Woodham said: “The passion and dedication of the children in our school to help save the planet is incredible and I am very proud of the work they have put in to making lifestyle changes in order to achieve this."

Mrs Petitt added: “Climate change and sustainability is a key focus for education leaders today. I am exceptionally proud to lead a school where our pupils are motivated to make positive world change and where they understand that one small change can have a big impact.”

