Pupils do their bit for climate change with introduction of 'Meat Free Mondays'
- Credit: Richard Woodham
Pupils at a Letchworth primary school are set to enjoy 'Meat Free Mondays' following a campaign by the newly elected eco-committee.
Lordship Farm Primary School has successfully introduced the initiative - which will begin on November 1 - after learning about how reducing meat consumption can help slow climate change.
Grace in Year 5, an eco-ambassador, noted: “When we discovered reducing meat consumption is one of the best ways for us to slow climate change and pollution we decided to begin pushing for a meat free Monday in our school."
Riley in Year 4 went on to say: “Not only is a meat free Monday better for the environment but it will also encourage us to all eat more vegetables and fruit and make healthier food choices."
The eco-committee began by collecting more than 180 signatures from pupils and school staff. Following a vote, it was established that the school community was in favour of Meat Free Mondays.
You may also want to watch:
Lottie in Year 3 said: “I voted for a Meat Free Monday because I am concerned about the planet and the negative impact eating meat is having on the climate."
Daniel A in Year 6 added: “We need to reduce the amounts of greenhouse gases being released into the atmosphere from animal agriculture and a meat free day is one of the best ways to do that.”
Most Read
- 1 Multiple cars involved in A1(M) collision
- 2 Delivery driver forced to floor in mobile phone robbery
- 3 Devastated wife pays tribute to Stewart Macgregor following e-scooter accident
- 4 Dozens die after catching COVID-19 in our hospitals
- 5 Letchworth and Baldock Sergeant set to retire after two decades in Herts
- 6 Man in 70s arrested following A600 crash
- 7 Plans drawn up to reduce places at primary schools due to surplus
- 8 Hitchin launches H-Town Pounds
- 9 Bowling alley refurb celebrated in Hollywood style
- 10 Goldfish prizes to be banned on council-owned land
Inspired to take their project further, the eco-committee took their findings to headteacher Mrs Petitt,, who arranged for their request to to go to Helene Walker, contract manager at Hertfordshire Catering Ltd.
Helene was presented with a comprehensive eco folder outlining the reasons why the pupils would like a meat free Monday, including the petitions and letters in support of the initiate they were presenting.
Helene said: “I was extremely impressed by the amount of time and effort that had gone into the folder I was given and have shared with HCL’s Senior Leadership Team to show them how strongly the children feel about this matter… I am pleased to offer the school a Meat Free Menu that could be implemented after half term”.
Eco-Leader Mr Woodham said: “The passion and dedication of the children in our school to help save the planet is incredible and I am very proud of the work they have put in to making lifestyle changes in order to achieve this."
Mrs Petitt added: “Climate change and sustainability is a key focus for education leaders today. I am exceptionally proud to lead a school where our pupils are motivated to make positive world change and where they understand that one small change can have a big impact.”