Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Retiring teacher thanks families after 29 years at the same Stevenage school

PUBLISHED: 13:14 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 31 July 2019

Stevenage teacher Mandy Powell with Martins Wood pupils at her leaving assembly. Picture: Martins Wood

Stevenage teacher Mandy Powell with Martins Wood pupils at her leaving assembly. Picture: Martins Wood

Archant

A Stevenage teacher who has retired after almost three decades at the same school has thanked the many families she has met during her long career there.

Martins Wood's Mandy Powell (second from left) with former head Nick Torry, former deputy head Ann Barber - who drew the picture she is presenting - and current head Tom Evans. Picture: Martins WoodMartins Wood's Mandy Powell (second from left) with former head Nick Torry, former deputy head Ann Barber - who drew the picture she is presenting - and current head Tom Evans. Picture: Martins Wood

Mandy Powell started part-time in the nursery at Martins Wood Primary School 29 years ago and said farewell last week as an assistant headteacher overseeing the early years foundation stage.

Pupils, parents and staff all paid tribute to Mrs Powell with an after-school picnic, assembly and presentation evening.

Reflecting on her time, Mrs Powell said: "It seems unbelievable that I have stayed at Martins Wood for 29 years. When I joined there was only one class in each year group and the nursery, which I went to be the teacher of, only had 26 children in it.

"As time went on and the school became more popular with lots of new housing in the area, the numbers of children grew requiring an afternoon class too, so I went full-time. Some of those early children now have their own children and I have been overjoyed when they bring them to the school for their education.

Stevenage teacher Mandy Powell with Martins Wood pupils at the after-school picnic held for her retirement. Picture: Martins WoodStevenage teacher Mandy Powell with Martins Wood pupils at the after-school picnic held for her retirement. Picture: Martins Wood

You may also want to watch:

"Over the years the school has expanded further with a pre-school for two year olds, and there's well over 200 children in the early years now!

"It is such a pleasure to welcome so many new families to the school. I have loved meeting everyone, reassuring many, answering their questions and working in partnership with them to help the children grow up the best learners and the happiest people they possibly can be.

"I can't count how many families I have met, but it always gives great pleasure when I bump into my old friends and they tell me how they are doing. I would like, through the Comet, to say a huge and heartfelt thank you to you all."

Headteacher Nick Evans added: "Throughout her 29 years she's overseen so many changes in early years provision at the school. The nursery has relocated several times and is now in a purpose-built building. Establishing Saplings Pre-School was the latest challenge, but at every step she's acted with grace and a good sense of humour.

"So many parents have popped in to say their thanks. It's the first experience of school for many and it is testimony to Mandy that so many have recognised the important role she has played.

"Mandy is a very nurturing, caring person, and her legacy to the school is an absolutely fantastic foundation stage. She will be sorely missed and a hard act to follow."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Grieving children appeal for help to stay in Stevenage family home after mum’s death

Kerren with her mum Kerry, grandmother Chris and brother Andrew. Picture: Kerren Clark.

Witness appeal launched after man attacked in Stevenage

Police are appealing for information regarding a serious assault which took place in Stevenage on the weekend. Picture: Gary O'Kane/Getty Images

Stevenage summer beach arrives

Stevenage summer beach is here until the end of August! Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

CCTV appeal launched after £2,000 of scratchcards stolen from Stevenage newsagent

Police would like to speak with this man as part of their enquiries into a theft which took place in Bedwell Crescent. Picture: Herts Police

Stevenage woman halts prediabetes with four stone weight loss transformation

44-year-old Sue Devenish has lost more than four stone in a year. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Grieving children appeal for help to stay in Stevenage family home after mum’s death

Kerren with her mum Kerry, grandmother Chris and brother Andrew. Picture: Kerren Clark.

Witness appeal launched after man attacked in Stevenage

Police are appealing for information regarding a serious assault which took place in Stevenage on the weekend. Picture: Gary O'Kane/Getty Images

Stevenage summer beach arrives

Stevenage summer beach is here until the end of August! Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

CCTV appeal launched after £2,000 of scratchcards stolen from Stevenage newsagent

Police would like to speak with this man as part of their enquiries into a theft which took place in Bedwell Crescent. Picture: Herts Police

Stevenage woman halts prediabetes with four stone weight loss transformation

44-year-old Sue Devenish has lost more than four stone in a year. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the The Comet

Retiring teacher thanks families after 29 years at the same Stevenage school

Stevenage teacher Mandy Powell with Martins Wood pupils at her leaving assembly. Picture: Martins Wood

Concerns grow for missing teenage girl from Stevenage

16-year-old Bethany Adams has been missing since 9am today. Picture: Herts police

New policing minister on officer numbers and fire mergers during Herts force HQ visit

Kit Malthouse MP, new Policing Minister, at the Howard Centre in Welwyn Garden City while Chief Constable Charlie Hall and Welwyn Hatfield Chief Inspector Simon Mason stand in the background. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Silver medal haul at national championship for Stevenage’s Mia Pinckney-Crane

Team Stevenage Roller Speed’s Mia Pinckney-Crane with her medal haul from the national championships.

Cyclist remains critically ill after medical episode in Graveley

The incident happened on Graveley High Street, which was temporarily closed. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists