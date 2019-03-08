Stevenage school welcomes Hertfordshire Lieutenants for celebratory day
PUBLISHED: 09:59 20 October 2019
©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved
A Stevenage school threw a ball fit for the royals this week as the Queen's representative for Hertfordshire came to visit.
Lonsdale School held a celebration day in the wake of The Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, Robert Voss, Beefeater Lawrence Watts from the Tower of London and 11 Deputy Lord Lieutenants visiting the school on Tuesday.
There was a buzz around the school as British values, the monarchy and the Commonwealth were all celebrated by the students and staff.
The special educatuonal needs school was transformed into a palace for the day, with a royal parade and a tea party topping off the day's entertainment, with parents and grandparents happily joining in.
Lonsdale School has offered a public thank you to the Hertfordshire Lietenancy, Beefeater Lawrence Watts and everyone who joined who made this "a very special and memorable day."