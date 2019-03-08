Advanced search

Stevenage school welcomes Hertfordshire Lieutenants for celebratory day

PUBLISHED: 09:59 20 October 2019

Lonsdale School's Celebration Day brought out smiles from everyone. Picture: DANNY LOO

A Stevenage school threw a ball fit for the royals this week as the Queen's representative for Hertfordshire came to visit.

Lonsdale School held a celebration day in the wake of The Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, Robert Voss, Beefeater Lawrence Watts from the Tower of London and 11 Deputy Lord Lieutenants visiting the school on Tuesday.

There was a buzz around the school as British values, the monarchy and the Commonwealth were all celebrated by the students and staff.

The special educatuonal needs school was transformed into a palace for the day, with a royal parade and a tea party topping off the day's entertainment, with parents and grandparents happily joining in.

Lonsdale School has offered a public thank you to the Hertfordshire Lietenancy, Beefeater Lawrence Watts and everyone who joined who made this "a very special and memorable day."

