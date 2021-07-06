Gallery
Schoolchildren host tea party to mark NHS' 73rd anniversary
- Credit: Samantha Field
Schoolchildren at a Stevenage primary school have enjoyed a tea party to mark the 73rd anniversary of the NHS - raising almost £800 in the process.
The children at Longmeadow brought in cakes and drinks from home and enjoyed a wonderful tea party with their friends and teachers.
Pupils of all ages took part in a colouring competition, non-uniform day, and a competition for parents to guess Dr Alex George's - mental health ambassador appointed by the Prime Minister - favourite tea and toast combination, with prizes donated by Dunelm and Asda in Stevenage.
Headteacher Emily Howley said: “It was lovely to see all the children celebrating our NHS this afternoon. Parents were very generous with their donations, and we managed to raise £793 for East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity.
"All the children were discussing how the hospital helps us and our families and how hard they worked during the pandemic. A lovely afternoon was had by all for a very worthy cause. Thank you to our NHS!”
Samantha Field, office and parental engagement manager added: “It was a fabulous day! The children had a fantastic time and all understood what we were raising money for.
"It was lovely to see them having such fun after such an uncertain 18 months. Our school community really engaged with the event and we raised £793 for our wonderful NHS."
The winners and runners up of the colouring competition were Ruby and Nusaibah in Early Years, Mylie and Maria In Key Stage 1, and Luca and Tommy T in Key Stage 2.
The winners of the parent competition were Mr and Mrs Cole.
Eight-year-old Anthony said: “My mum works for the NHS. I am proud of her", while 10-year-old's Sienna and Elizabeth said how "cool" the tea party was and how the "NHS help us so much".