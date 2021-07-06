Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Schoolchildren host tea party to mark NHS' 73rd anniversary

Georgia Barrow

Published: 12:59 PM July 6, 2021    Updated: 1:17 PM July 6, 2021
Longmeadow pupils tea party

Longmeadow schoolchildren said thank you to our NHS with a charity tea party on Monday - Credit: Samantha Field

Schoolchildren at a Stevenage primary school have enjoyed a tea party to mark the 73rd anniversary of the NHS - raising almost £800 in the process.

The children at Longmeadow brought in cakes and drinks from home and enjoyed a wonderful tea party with their friends and teachers.

longmeadow stevenage

Longmeadow's NHS tea party - Credit: Samantha Field

Pupils of all ages took part in a colouring competition, non-uniform day, and a competition for parents to guess Dr Alex George's - mental health ambassador appointed by the Prime Minister - favourite tea and toast combination, with prizes donated by Dunelm and Asda in Stevenage.

Competition winner

Key stage one colour competition winner Mylie and runner up Maria - Credit: Samantha Field

Headteacher Emily Howley said: “It was lovely to see all the children celebrating our NHS this afternoon. Parents were very generous with their donations, and we managed to raise £793 for East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity.

Early Years

Early Years competition winner Ruby and runner up Nusaibah - Credit: Samantha Field

"All the children were discussing how the hospital helps us and our families and how hard they worked during the pandemic. A lovely afternoon was had by all for a very worthy cause. Thank you to our NHS!” 

longmeadow tea party

Longmeadow schoolchildren held a tea party of mark the NHS' 73rd anniversary - Credit: Samantha Field

Samantha Field, office and parental engagement manager added: “It was a fabulous day! The children had a fantastic time and all understood what we were raising money for.

"It was lovely to see them having such fun after such an uncertain 18 months. Our school community really engaged with the event and we raised £793 for our wonderful NHS."

Longmeadow NHS colouring competition

The Longmeadow children took part in a colouring competition for the anniversary - Credit: Samantha Field

The winners and runners up of the colouring competition were Ruby and Nusaibah in Early Years, Mylie and Maria In Key Stage 1, and Luca and Tommy T in Key Stage 2.

Longmeadow NHS tea party

Longmeadow School's NHS tea party - Credit: Samantha Field

The winners of the parent competition were Mr and Mrs Cole.

longmeadow

The NHS tea party at Longmeadow Primary School in Stevenage raised nearly £800 for East and North Herts NHS Charities - Credit: Samantha Field

Eight-year-old Anthony said: “My mum works for the NHS. I am proud of her", while 10-year-old's Sienna and Elizabeth said how "cool" the tea party was and how the "NHS help us so much".

