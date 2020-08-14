Letchworth pupils bid a tearful farewell to primary school

Year 6 pupils from Stonehill School in Letchworth bid an emotional goodye to primary school. Picture: Lisa Huggins Archant

Year 6 pupils from Stonehill School in Letchworth said an emotional goodbye to primary school despite the lockdown.

With term disrupted by coronavirus, schools across Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth found novel ways to celebrate the end of term.

Pupils at Stonehill were able to see friends and teachers to say goodbye before moving on to secondary school in September.

Mum Lisa Huggins said: “Good luck and all the best to the class of 2020, Thank you to all the teachers throughout their last year – you will all be missed.”

Another mum commented: “Good luck to all of Year 6 of 2020.

“A big thank you to all the amazing teachers, not only throughout 2020 but for all your support through our primary school years.

“I know a lot of children are sad to be leaving such a lovely ‘family’ school, but are excited to begin their new adventures.”

