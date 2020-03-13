Advanced search

Letchworth school set the bar after victory in North Herts gymnastics event - for the fifth time in seven years

PUBLISHED: 17:02 15 March 2020

Lordship Farm's talented gymnastic stars Riley, Daniel, Florrie, Amber, Luyanda and Maisie. Picture: Richard Woodham

Lordship Farm's talented gymnastic stars Riley, Daniel, Florrie, Amber, Luyanda and Maisie. Picture: Richard Woodham

Archant

A Letchworth school has been crowned winners of a North Hertfordshire gymnastics competition for the fifth time in seven years.

Year 2 at Lordship Farm Primary School were overall winners of the North Herts School Sport Partnership Key Steps Gymnastics Competition, at Knights Templar School in Baldock.

You may also want to watch:

On Tuesday, March 3, five schools from North Herts participated in the Key Stage 1 competition, where mixed teams of six children performed both a vault and floor routine.

Each vault was judged individually out of 10, while the floor routine was marked out of 60 - which included the performance of skills, dance movements and group formations.

Mr Woodham, a teacher at Lordship Farm, said: 'Our talented gymnastic stars Riley, Daniel, Florrie, Amber, Luyanda and Maisie showed fantastic agility, coordination, balance and control. As well as performing brilliantly, they all showed a huge amount of politeness and team spirit.

'The children's success was down to their positive attitude, enthusiasm and hard work. The whole school are incredibly proud of them.'

Most Read

Stevenage Boots store set for closure

The Boots store in Stevenage High Street will close early next month. Picture: Jacob Savill

Patient tests positive for coronavirus at Stevenage hospital

A patient has tested positive for coronavirus at Stevenage Lister Hospital. Picture: DANNY LOO

Letchworth school pupils ‘returning home tonight’ following Italy coronavirus lockdown

The Prato Nevoso resort in northern Italy where Fearnhill pupils and staff are stranded. Picture: Google Street View

Letchworth school ski trip to northern Italy goes ahead amid coronavirus concerns

A party from Fearnhill School departed for northern Italy yesterday. Picture: Fearnhill School

Hitchin school pupils and staff in ‘precautionary’ self-isolation after Italy trip

Pupils and staff at the Priory School, Hitchin are self-isolating for 14 days after a trip to Italy. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Stevenage Boots store set for closure

The Boots store in Stevenage High Street will close early next month. Picture: Jacob Savill

Patient tests positive for coronavirus at Stevenage hospital

A patient has tested positive for coronavirus at Stevenage Lister Hospital. Picture: DANNY LOO

Letchworth school pupils ‘returning home tonight’ following Italy coronavirus lockdown

The Prato Nevoso resort in northern Italy where Fearnhill pupils and staff are stranded. Picture: Google Street View

Letchworth school ski trip to northern Italy goes ahead amid coronavirus concerns

A party from Fearnhill School departed for northern Italy yesterday. Picture: Fearnhill School

Hitchin school pupils and staff in ‘precautionary’ self-isolation after Italy trip

Pupils and staff at the Priory School, Hitchin are self-isolating for 14 days after a trip to Italy. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the The Comet

Letchworth school set the bar after victory in North Herts gymnastics event – for the fifth time in seven years

Lordship Farm's talented gymnastic stars Riley, Daniel, Florrie, Amber, Luyanda and Maisie. Picture: Richard Woodham

Hitchin school pupils show off entrepreneurial spirit with £1 challenge

Pupils from the Priory School, Hitchin raised £1,700 for Letchworth charities. Picture: Supplied

Stevenage dad takes on 24-hour gaming challenge for autism charity that supports his son

Matt Clarke says his son Tristan is receiving incredible support from TRACKS Autism in Stevenage. Picture: Courtesy of TRACKS (Autism)

Special school in Stevenage closed for deep clean due to coronavirus

Greenside School in Stevenage will be close on Monday as a result of the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Submitted

Government support on offer for local businesses to ease coronavirus disruption

High street businesses will be protected by the government in the coming months.
Drive 24