Letchworth school set the bar after victory in North Herts gymnastics event - for the fifth time in seven years

Lordship Farm's talented gymnastic stars Riley, Daniel, Florrie, Amber, Luyanda and Maisie. Picture: Richard Woodham Archant

A Letchworth school has been crowned winners of a North Hertfordshire gymnastics competition for the fifth time in seven years.

Year 2 at Lordship Farm Primary School were overall winners of the North Herts School Sport Partnership Key Steps Gymnastics Competition, at Knights Templar School in Baldock.

On Tuesday, March 3, five schools from North Herts participated in the Key Stage 1 competition, where mixed teams of six children performed both a vault and floor routine.

Each vault was judged individually out of 10, while the floor routine was marked out of 60 - which included the performance of skills, dance movements and group formations.

Mr Woodham, a teacher at Lordship Farm, said: 'Our talented gymnastic stars Riley, Daniel, Florrie, Amber, Luyanda and Maisie showed fantastic agility, coordination, balance and control. As well as performing brilliantly, they all showed a huge amount of politeness and team spirit.

'The children's success was down to their positive attitude, enthusiasm and hard work. The whole school are incredibly proud of them.'