Students set to deliver Christmas hampers to families in need

Published: 10:41 AM December 17, 2020

Letchworth's Highfield School students have been donating food, while local businesses have contributed presents for Christmas hampers going to families in need. Picture: Highfield School - Credit: Highfield School

In a year where many have fallen on hard times and the use of foodbanks soared, school pupils in Letchworth have been collecting to create hampers for families in need this Christmas.

The Highfield School has taken on the Christmas Hamper Appeal following the closure of Garden City Montessori, which had previously run the initiative.

Student leader Charlie Stearn and headteacher Mrs Lucy Miles didn’t want to see years of hard work by Garden City Montessori disappear, so agreed for The Highfield School to take over the project.

Over the past month, each year group has been collecting non-perishable goods for the hampers and the student leaders have worked with businesses including Norton Way Group, F&P Meats, JML Windows, Energise, Foodshed/Stevenage Vineyard Church and NuYu Beauty - which kindly agreed to provide fresh goods and presents for each family.

Charity Barnardo's - which supports vulnerable children - identified 13 families that The Highfield School can help by providing a Christmas hamper.

The Christmas hampers include: a Christmas lunch, toys and treats and general food supplies for over the festive period.

Charlie said: “I am overwhelmed by the generosity of the students and local businesses, this will make such a huge difference to the families we are supporting.”

Mrs Miles added: “I could not be prouder of the student leadership team in their outstanding leadership of such extensive project, along with their studies it’s been a real feat of achievement.

"In addition, to see both the school community and our wider local community come together for such a project in an act of such benevolence is very heart warming.”

The Christmas hampers will be delivered by the Student Leadership Team and members of staff on December 22.

Barnardo's is running a campaign to help give deprived children a Christmas to look forward to, 'Kidsmas'.

Kidsmas can take many forms, depending on what each child needs. It might be that they're feeling isolated or lonely, and need some fun brought to their lives. Or a family has no food or money to buy presents.

To donate, go to barnardos.org.uk/donate-to-kidsmas.