Data protection and ePrivacy advice on offer at Letchworth drop-in clinic

PUBLISHED: 14:03 25 January 2020

A Letchworth data protection company are offering free advice to mark Data Protection Day on Tuesday. Picture: Archant

A Letchworth data protection company are offering free advice to mark Data Protection Day on Tuesday. Picture: Archant

To mark Data Protection Day on Tuesday, a Letchworth-based data protection company are offering free advice to local businesses.

Suze Phillips, director of Data Protection Services at Garden City Assurance Ltd, is offering a data protection and ePrivacy drop-in clinic for businesses who may be seeking advice, from simple privacy queries to the thorny issue of GDPR.

The free event is particularly directed at start-ups or small businesses who might benefit from guidance early in their profession.

"Getting things right from the beginning is far better than having to struggle in the event of a customer complaint or a breach or regulatory action", Suze said. "And often it's the simple things that make the most difference.

"Whether you want to know, 'Can I use this bought-in marketing list?', 'What is this PECR you keep talking about?,' 'When do I need consent?,' or a simple 'Does my Privacy Notice pass muster?', we can offer pragmatic advice and get you on the right track. "The clinic will also be a chance to meet other business owners, and get the advice you need to increase your competitive advantage."

Tuesday's drop-in clinic will be held at the first floor of The Third Pace, Eastcheap House, in Garden Square Shopping Centre, from 10am to 6pm - with refreshments available all day.

For more information visit the Garden City Assurance Facebook page - which offers regular blogs offering advice and guidance - or email Suze at info@gardencityassurance.co.uk.

