Education secretary announces post-Christmas school reopening plans

Published: 4:34 PM December 30, 2020 Updated: 4:50 PM December 30, 2020

Gavin Williamson announced plans for schools as of January 2021 today (December 30) in the House of Commons - Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

Plans have been put in place to further stagger the start of the school term in 2021, as Hertfordshire's pupils are set to return after the Christmas break.

Gavin Williamson, the Secretary of State for Education, announced today that primary schools are set to reopen as planned from Monday, January 4, with secondary schools and colleges staggering the start of term up to Monday, January 18.

Exam year pupils - such as those in Years 11 and 13 - will be expected to return a week earlier than their peers on Monday, January 11.

This news comes after Matt Hancock MP announced earlier this afternoon that more areas of the country would enter into Tiers 3 and 4 from 0.01am tomorrow (December 31).

Mr Williamson said that the action taken is to allow more time so schools and colleges can roll out mass testing for students and staff which "will benefit everyone in the community".

Universities are also advised to limit the amount of students on site, and should be encouraging online learning where possible.

Updated government guidance on school reopening in January is available at gov.uk/government/publications/actions-for-schools-during-the-coronavirus-outbreak/guidance-for-full-opening-schools

This is a developing story, more information to come as we get it.