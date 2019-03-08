Stevenage deputy head's 'wonderful suprise' after being honoured on Thank a Teacher Day

A deputy head has been recognised for her many contributions to a Stevenage school.

Jade Herbeaut from Roebuck Academy picked up her Silver Teaching Award in the category 'primary school teacher of the year' during an assembly this morning.

One of 68 winners who were selected from thousands of national nominations to the Pearson National Teaching Awards, Jade's work has also been celebrated today on 'Thank a Teacher Day'.

The Teaching Awards Trust - the charity which runs the awards - is asking people across the country to thank a teacher who has made a significant difference in their lives.

The Thank a Teacher campaign allows members of the public to send teachers a free card in the post, by completing an online form and including a personal message.

After receiving her award, Mrs Herbeaut said: "Today has been a wonderful surprise. I am so thankful to the dedicated team of people I work with and absolutely love working with such wonderful children every day."

Speaking during the ceremony, Roebuck Academy headteacher Lynsey Young said: "Her classroom is an impressive creative environment which enhances learning for every child.

"Children are transported into a world beyond the classroom. Learning is certainly brought to life and celebrated in every creative way imaginable and possible."

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland, who attended the awards ceremony, added: "Everyone remembers their favourite teacher and how they helped them believe they could achieve.

"Teachers help you become the person you are in later life and Jade has had an amazing impact on so many lives already. I am proud of her and the team at Roebuck for the amazing work they do every single day inspiring our local children."

Mrs Herbeaut has also been put forward for consideration to be one of 13 gold winners, which will be revealed in October.

The ceremony will be broadcasted on BBC Two on October 27 as 'Britain's Classroom Heroes'.

The Pearson National Teaching Awards is an annual celebration of exceptional teachers, founded in 1998, to recognise the life-changing impact an inspirational teacher can have on the lives of the young people they teach.