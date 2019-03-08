Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Stevenage deputy head's 'wonderful suprise' after being honoured on Thank a Teacher Day

PUBLISHED: 17:59 19 June 2019

Jade Herbeaut picked up her award this morning, with Stephen McPartland MP in attendance. Picture: Hart Learning Group

Jade Herbeaut picked up her award this morning, with Stephen McPartland MP in attendance. Picture: Hart Learning Group

Archant

A deputy head has been recognised for her many contributions to a Stevenage school.

Jade Herbeaut from Roebuck Academy picked up her Silver Teaching Award in the category 'primary school teacher of the year' during an assembly this morning.

One of 68 winners who were selected from thousands of national nominations to the Pearson National Teaching Awards, Jade's work has also been celebrated today on 'Thank a Teacher Day'.

The Teaching Awards Trust - the charity which runs the awards - is asking people across the country to thank a teacher who has made a significant difference in their lives.

The Thank a Teacher campaign allows members of the public to send teachers a free card in the post, by completing an online form and including a personal message.

After receiving her award, Mrs Herbeaut said: "Today has been a wonderful surprise. I am so thankful to the dedicated team of people I work with and absolutely love working with such wonderful children every day."

You may also want to watch:

Speaking during the ceremony, Roebuck Academy headteacher Lynsey Young said: "Her classroom is an impressive creative environment which enhances learning for every child.

"Children are transported into a world beyond the classroom. Learning is certainly brought to life and celebrated in every creative way imaginable and possible."

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland, who attended the awards ceremony, added: "Everyone remembers their favourite teacher and how they helped them believe they could achieve.

"Teachers help you become the person you are in later life and Jade has had an amazing impact on so many lives already. I am proud of her and the team at Roebuck for the amazing work they do every single day inspiring our local children."

Mrs Herbeaut has also been put forward for consideration to be one of 13 gold winners, which will be revealed in October.

The ceremony will be broadcasted on BBC Two on October 27 as 'Britain's Classroom Heroes'.

The Pearson National Teaching Awards is an annual celebration of exceptional teachers, founded in 1998, to recognise the life-changing impact an inspirational teacher can have on the lives of the young people they teach.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man charged after alleged assault of two paramedics in Hitchin

Police have arrested a man following an alleged assault of two paramedics in Hitchin.

Off-duty police officer left with broken leg after Letchworth train fight

British Transport Police are appealing for help to find this man as they believe he may have information about the incident which left a police officer with a broken leg. Picture: British Transport Police

Hitchin man jailed for fracturing ex-partner’s eye socket in McDonalds assault

Hitchin's Clayton Garrick has been jailed after assaulting his former partner in the car park outside the McDonalds on Caxton Gibbet Park. Picture: Google Street View

Met Office issues weather warning for thunderstorms in Herts, Cambs and beyond

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across Herts and Cambs. Picture: Met Office

Teenage boy arrested in Stevenage after machete ‘thrown under car’

A Stevenage teenager was arrested in Silam Road after a machete was found under a car. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Man charged after alleged assault of two paramedics in Hitchin

Police have arrested a man following an alleged assault of two paramedics in Hitchin.

Off-duty police officer left with broken leg after Letchworth train fight

British Transport Police are appealing for help to find this man as they believe he may have information about the incident which left a police officer with a broken leg. Picture: British Transport Police

Hitchin man jailed for fracturing ex-partner’s eye socket in McDonalds assault

Hitchin's Clayton Garrick has been jailed after assaulting his former partner in the car park outside the McDonalds on Caxton Gibbet Park. Picture: Google Street View

Met Office issues weather warning for thunderstorms in Herts, Cambs and beyond

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across Herts and Cambs. Picture: Met Office

Teenage boy arrested in Stevenage after machete ‘thrown under car’

A Stevenage teenager was arrested in Silam Road after a machete was found under a car. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

CCTV tracks down drink-driver in Letchworth

Police arrested a woman motorist on suspicion of drink-driving in Letchworth, after being alerted by a CCTV controller more than seven miles away. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage deputy head’s ‘wonderful suprise’ after being honoured on Thank a Teacher Day

Jade Herbeaut picked up her award this morning, with Stephen McPartland MP in attendance. Picture: Hart Learning Group

Daughter of paramedic attacked while on duty in Hitchin calls for government action

Paramedic Brenda Fox was reportedly beaten while responding to a call in Hitchin on Sunday. Picture: Courtesy of Kerry Fox

Hertfordshire stillbirth rate below national average

A newborn baby right after delivery.

Daughter of ‘vulnerable’ Knebworth man sentenced after stealing £13,000

Lynne Sims was handed a 20 month suspended sentence after stealing more than £13,000 from her dad. Picture: Danny Loo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists