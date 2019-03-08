Ickleford school set to reopen ahead of schedule following heating repairs

Ickleford Primary School is set to reopen tomorrow following two days of closure due to heating failures.

The school had initially planned to close from Monday to Wednesday to allow Herts County Council contractors to install a temporary heating system, which the council says will serve the school throughout the winter.

Due to the short notice, the school will not be able to provide meals tomorrow, however they will resume as normal on Thursday.