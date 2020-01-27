Advanced search

Stevenage MP marks Holocaust Memorial Day by signing Book of Commitment

PUBLISHED: 12:34 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:40 27 January 2020

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland signs Holocaust Educational Trust's Book of Commitment. Picture: Courtesy of Stephen McPartland's office.

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland signs Holocaust Educational Trust's Book of Commitment. Picture: Courtesy of Stephen McPartland's office.

Archant

To mark Holocaust Memorial Day today, Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland has signed the Holocaust Educational Trust's Book of Commitment - pledging to remember the atrocities, honour the dead and pay tribute to the survivors.

You may also want to watch:

It is 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau and Stephen said: "Holocaust Memorial Day is an important opportunity for people to reflect on the darkest times of European history. As the Holocaust moves from living history to history it becomes ever more important we remember the six million Jewish victims and pay tribute to the survivors."

Chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, Karen Pollock MBE, said: "As the Holocaust moves further into history, it falls on all of us to ensure it is never forgotten. We all have a duty to remember the Holocaust and to stand up against antisemitism and hate, now more than ever."

Most Read

Witness appeal after damage to vehicle in Stevenage

Officers are appealing for information. Picture: Danny Loo.

Stevenage third highest in UK for hard water

Of all the towns and cities in the UK, Stevenage is ranked third highest for hard water

Stevenage Major Works Contract: ‘We are not out to ruin people’s lives’

Industrial pipework now frames Matt Endersby's front door. Picture: Matt Endersby.

Disruption on trains between Stevenage and London due to signalling faults

Trains are delayed due to a signalling fault between Stevenage and London. Picture: Govia Thameslink

North Herts family to tackle Knebworth’s Muddy Mayhem in memory of Sharon after breast cancer battle

Sharon Pennie passed away at Garden House Hospice in September. Picture: Courtesy of GHHC

Most Read

Witness appeal after damage to vehicle in Stevenage

Officers are appealing for information. Picture: Danny Loo.

Stevenage third highest in UK for hard water

Of all the towns and cities in the UK, Stevenage is ranked third highest for hard water

Stevenage Major Works Contract: ‘We are not out to ruin people’s lives’

Industrial pipework now frames Matt Endersby's front door. Picture: Matt Endersby.

Disruption on trains between Stevenage and London due to signalling faults

Trains are delayed due to a signalling fault between Stevenage and London. Picture: Govia Thameslink

North Herts family to tackle Knebworth’s Muddy Mayhem in memory of Sharon after breast cancer battle

Sharon Pennie passed away at Garden House Hospice in September. Picture: Courtesy of GHHC

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage MP marks Holocaust Memorial Day by signing Book of Commitment

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland signs Holocaust Educational Trust's Book of Commitment. Picture: Courtesy of Stephen McPartland's office.

Codicote Pre-School to get wet ‘n’ wild after council grant

Staff and supporters of Codicote Pre-School. Picture: Codicote Pre-School

Dreams of Wembley end for Boro as Westley takes blame for Grecian tragedy

Stevenage manager Graham Westley celebrates the draw having finished with nine men after Stevenage vs Colchester United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 4th January 2020

Network Rail apologises for ‘various issues’ with this morning’s service

Network Rail have issued an apology following chaos to this morning's services between Stevenage and London. Picture: Network Rail

Tom Jones to headline Newmarket Nights concert

Sir Tom Jones will play Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses this summer on Friday, July 24. Picture: supplied by Chuff Media.
Drive 24