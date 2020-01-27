Stevenage MP marks Holocaust Memorial Day by signing Book of Commitment

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland signs Holocaust Educational Trust's Book of Commitment. Picture: Courtesy of Stephen McPartland's office. Archant

To mark Holocaust Memorial Day today, Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland has signed the Holocaust Educational Trust's Book of Commitment - pledging to remember the atrocities, honour the dead and pay tribute to the survivors.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

It is 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau and Stephen said: "Holocaust Memorial Day is an important opportunity for people to reflect on the darkest times of European history. As the Holocaust moves from living history to history it becomes ever more important we remember the six million Jewish victims and pay tribute to the survivors."

Chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, Karen Pollock MBE, said: "As the Holocaust moves further into history, it falls on all of us to ensure it is never forgotten. We all have a duty to remember the Holocaust and to stand up against antisemitism and hate, now more than ever."