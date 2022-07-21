The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Guy's 12-year 100 per cent school attendance record

Louise McEvoy

Published: 1:30 PM July 21, 2022
Hitchin student Guy Crossland

Hitchin student Guy Crossland has achieved 100 per cent attendance during his entire 12 years at school - Credit: Julia Crossland

A 16-year-old student has achieved a 100 per cent attendance school record for the entire 12 years he was at primary and secondary school.

Guy Crossland, from Henlow, has not missed a single day at school since starting reception at Our Lady's Catholic Primary School in Hitchin when he was four.

He went on to attend first Stevenage's Saint John Henry Newman Catholic School and then Hitchin Boys' School.

Guy, who is planning to stay on at HBS to study A-levels in maths, French, Spanish and economics, said: “I've been really determined to just keep going, even when I’ve been under the weather. It’s been difficult at times, but ultimately it’s been extremely worthwhile."

His mum, Julia, said: “It’s a fantastic achievement on Guy’s part. It hasn’t always been easy, but he’s a real trooper.” 

A spokesman for HBS added: "Congratulations to Guy. We look forward to seeing him next year, when he starts his A-levels."

Education News
Hitchin News
Henlow News

