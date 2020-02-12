Hitchin secondary school to close after unforeseen boiler issues

The Priory School, Hitchin. Picture: Mia Beskeen Mia Beskeen

A Hitchin school will be closed tomorrow and Friday due to boiler issues.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

We regret to inform you that The Priory School will be closed tomorrow and Friday due to boiler issues. Please check your email for further information from Mr Edwards. — The Priory School (@TPS_Hitchin) February 12, 2020

You may also want to watch:

The Priory School in Hitchin announced the news that the school will have to close on Twitter and through an email sent out to parents.

They said: "We regret to inform you that The Priory School will be closed tomorrow and Friday due to boiler issues. Please check your email for further information from Mr Edwards."

More information to come as we get it.