Hitchin secondary school to close after unforeseen boiler issues
PUBLISHED: 15:25 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:25 12 February 2020
Mia Beskeen
A Hitchin school will be closed tomorrow and Friday due to boiler issues.
The Priory School in Hitchin announced the news that the school will have to close on Twitter and through an email sent out to parents.
They said: "We regret to inform you that The Priory School will be closed tomorrow and Friday due to boiler issues. Please check your email for further information from Mr Edwards."
More information to come as we get it.