Hitchin school pupils show off entrepreneurial spirit with £1 challenge

Pupils from the Priory School, Hitchin raised £1,700 for Letchworth charities. Picture: Supplied Archant

Pupils from a school in Hitchin have raised more than £1,500 for two Letchworth-based charities by using their entreprenuerial spirit.

Priory School pupils have been raising money through a £1 challenge. Picture: Supplied Priory School pupils have been raising money through a £1 challenge. Picture: Supplied

Year 8 students at The Priory School have raised a total of £1,700 in recent weeks for Garden House Hospice Care and The Trussell Trust's Letchworth and Hitchin food banks.

As part of their Raising Aspirations lessons, Priory pupils have been fundraising in all sorts of ways - ranging from busking and sponsored runs to staff sports events and selling food and drinks.

Ms Emler, who oversaw the whole project, says this year's total has been the most raised by pupils over the last three £1 challenges.

Mr Edwards, Priory's headteacher said: 'Raising Aspirations is an integral part of what The Priory School offers its students, and opportunities such as the £1 challenge allows the students to show their entrepreneurial spirit and give back to our local community.

'We are very proud that our students have been able to donate such a large amount to two local charities that are linked very closely to the school.'