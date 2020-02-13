Advanced search

Hitchin school teams up with care home for Make a Friend Day

PUBLISHED: 14:03 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:04 13 February 2020

Pupils from Hitchin Girls' School are teaming up with Foxholes' friendship forming project. Picture: Supplied

Pupils from Hitchin Girls' School are teaming up with Foxholes' friendship forming project. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A secondary school in Hitchin has teamed up with a Hertfordshire care home in a pen pal project, in an initiative that connects the old generation with the new.

Hitchin Girls School has teamed up with Foxholes Care Home for Make a Friend Day. Picture: SuppliedHitchin Girls School has teamed up with Foxholes Care Home for Make a Friend Day. Picture: Supplied

Hitchin Girls' School has paired pupils with eight residents from Foxholes Care Home, who will exchange letters with one another throughout the year.

The initiative kicked off with letter writing on National Make a Friend Day, on Tuesday, February 11. Year 13's Charlotte Bishop, leading the pen-pal scheme, dropped off the school's first batch of letters on Wednesday, February 12.

You may also want to watch:

Bryan Orchard, a 93-year-old resident at Foxholes, said: "I can't wait to reply to my first letter from the school, it's a great idea and a way for people from two very different walks of life to connect, share and enjoy each other's stories."

Sophie, a Year 9 student taking part in the positive scheme, said: "If my grandparent was in a care home, I'd want them to have someone to talk to, so I'm excited to be involved in this project!"

Neil Gandecha, estate manager at Foxholes Care Home, added: "We're really excited to collaborate on this pen pal project.

"The majority of friendships formed in schools are made between people in the same age bracket and those around them, and the same is true for care homes. We wanted to break down this barrier and offer our residents the chance to form friendships with younger people.

"The elderly have lived full, eventful lives and have wonderful stories to share with the students, and vice versa we hope!"

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Storm Ciara reaction as Stevenage and North Herts battered by 70mph gales

Residents have shared their photos of some of the damage caused by Storm Ciara.

Storm Ciara: Viral video shows portaloo making a run for it near Hitchin

The viral video shows this red portaloo being pushed across Holwell Road. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

Stevenage Borough Council pays tribute to popular staff member after death aged 62

Stevenage Borough Council have paid tribute to Geoff Sapstead, a council worker who has sadly died aged 62. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

‘Extremely terrifying’ – Stevenage resident on Storm Ciara near miss

The aftermath of Storm Ciara in Oakfields, Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Stevenage home struck by car

Police, fire and ambulance crews have attended the scene of a crash between a car and a house

Most Read

Storm Ciara reaction as Stevenage and North Herts battered by 70mph gales

Residents have shared their photos of some of the damage caused by Storm Ciara.

Storm Ciara: Viral video shows portaloo making a run for it near Hitchin

The viral video shows this red portaloo being pushed across Holwell Road. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

Stevenage Borough Council pays tribute to popular staff member after death aged 62

Stevenage Borough Council have paid tribute to Geoff Sapstead, a council worker who has sadly died aged 62. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

‘Extremely terrifying’ – Stevenage resident on Storm Ciara near miss

The aftermath of Storm Ciara in Oakfields, Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Stevenage home struck by car

Police, fire and ambulance crews have attended the scene of a crash between a car and a house

Latest from the The Comet

Hitchin school teams up with care home for Make a Friend Day

Pupils from Hitchin Girls' School are teaming up with Foxholes' friendship forming project. Picture: Supplied

Stevenage school celebrates being in top 3 per cent nationally for superb pupils’ progress

Headteacher Liz Evans with some of the pupils at Trotts Hill Primary and Nursery School in Stevenage. Picture: Courtesy of Liz Evans.

Mars rover built in Stevenage passes rigorous testing ahead of launch this summer

The ExoMars rover, which was built at Airbus in Stevenage, has passed rigorous testing in Toulouse and is set to be integrated into the descent module of the spacecraft composite ahead of launch in the summer. Picture: Courtesy of Airbus

Council unveils £80,000 play area revamp in Stevenage

Roebuck Academy students cut the ribbon at the unveiling of the new Shephalbury Park playground. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

North Hertfordshire records 34 per cent spike in fly-tipping offences

NHDC reported a 34% rise in fly-tipping offences last year. Picture: Kathy Bearman
Drive 24