Hitchin school teams up with care home for Make a Friend Day

Pupils from Hitchin Girls' School are teaming up with Foxholes' friendship forming project.

A secondary school in Hitchin has teamed up with a Hertfordshire care home in a pen pal project, in an initiative that connects the old generation with the new.

Hitchin Girls School has teamed up with Foxholes Care Home for Make a Friend Day.

Hitchin Girls' School has paired pupils with eight residents from Foxholes Care Home, who will exchange letters with one another throughout the year.

The initiative kicked off with letter writing on National Make a Friend Day, on Tuesday, February 11. Year 13's Charlotte Bishop, leading the pen-pal scheme, dropped off the school's first batch of letters on Wednesday, February 12.

Bryan Orchard, a 93-year-old resident at Foxholes, said: "I can't wait to reply to my first letter from the school, it's a great idea and a way for people from two very different walks of life to connect, share and enjoy each other's stories."

Sophie, a Year 9 student taking part in the positive scheme, said: "If my grandparent was in a care home, I'd want them to have someone to talk to, so I'm excited to be involved in this project!"

Neil Gandecha, estate manager at Foxholes Care Home, added: "We're really excited to collaborate on this pen pal project.

"The majority of friendships formed in schools are made between people in the same age bracket and those around them, and the same is true for care homes. We wanted to break down this barrier and offer our residents the chance to form friendships with younger people.

"The elderly have lived full, eventful lives and have wonderful stories to share with the students, and vice versa we hope!"