Hitchin school set to celebrate 70 years in style

Strathmore School will be celebrating in style on July, 12. Picture: David Hughes Archant

An infant and nursery school in Hitchin is planning an extravaganza to mark its 70th birthday.

Strathmore School as pictures in 1949. Supplied. Strathmore School as pictures in 1949. Supplied.

Parents, staff and friends of Strathmore School will be donning their dancing shoes and fancy threads for an evening soiree celebrating the school's 70th anniversary on Friday, July 12.

The guests will be able to enjoy live music from Briar Rouge and her band Moonlight Blue, magician Lee Smith, stalls from Hitchin Street Food Monthly and a licensed bar.

Opening in 1949, the school took in war refugees as well as Hitchin's schoolchildren, and has had a rich and colourful history within the community.

Magician Lee Smith will be making the night a magical one. Supplied Magician Lee Smith will be making the night a magical one. Supplied

Headteacher Bernadette Holmes thinks it will be a night to remember.

She said: "Strathmore has enriched so many lives and nurtured so many families in 70 years, so we want to celebrate with friends of Strathmore, old and new for what is set to be a spectacular night."

The party starts at 7.30pm and finishes at midnight and tickets cost £15 - with a welcome drink for anyone aged 18 and over. Click here to purchase tickets.

Current Strathmore pupils will be celebrating during school hours with parties, picnics and displays of their work.