Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hitchin school set to celebrate 70 years in style

PUBLISHED: 16:06 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:28 02 July 2019

Strathmore School will be celebrating in style on July, 12. Picture: David Hughes

Strathmore School will be celebrating in style on July, 12. Picture: David Hughes

Archant

An infant and nursery school in Hitchin is planning an extravaganza to mark its 70th birthday.

Strathmore School as pictures in 1949. Supplied.Strathmore School as pictures in 1949. Supplied.

Parents, staff and friends of Strathmore School will be donning their dancing shoes and fancy threads for an evening soiree celebrating the school's 70th anniversary on Friday, July 12.

The guests will be able to enjoy live music from Briar Rouge and her band Moonlight Blue, magician Lee Smith, stalls from Hitchin Street Food Monthly and a licensed bar.

You may also want to watch:

Opening in 1949, the school took in war refugees as well as Hitchin's schoolchildren, and has had a rich and colourful history within the community.

Magician Lee Smith will be making the night a magical one. SuppliedMagician Lee Smith will be making the night a magical one. Supplied

Headteacher Bernadette Holmes thinks it will be a night to remember.

She said: "Strathmore has enriched so many lives and nurtured so many families in 70 years, so we want to celebrate with friends of Strathmore, old and new for what is set to be a spectacular night."

The party starts at 7.30pm and finishes at midnight and tickets cost £15 - with a welcome drink for anyone aged 18 and over. Click here to purchase tickets.

Current Strathmore pupils will be celebrating during school hours with parties, picnics and displays of their work.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Avoid at all costs’ - Parents and former employees on suspended Hitchin nursery

Bluebells Childminders, Hitchin was suspended yesterday following an Ofsted inspection. Picture: Google Maps

Costco: On-site petrol station opens

Leigh Ormsby, Costco Stevenage's general manager, cuts the ribbon earlier today. Picture: Chloe Johnson

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Letchworth crash

Ambulance, Huntingdon, stock

Hitchin pub to be turned into bar and restaurant with £500k renovation

A preview of 'The Cock' in Hitchin after renovation. Picture: Cinnabar

Safe space for domestic abuse victims launches in North Herts

The ceremonial ribbon being cut before the opening of the new 'Safe Space.' Picture: Sharon Taylor

Most Read

‘Avoid at all costs’ - Parents and former employees on suspended Hitchin nursery

Bluebells Childminders, Hitchin was suspended yesterday following an Ofsted inspection. Picture: Google Maps

Costco: On-site petrol station opens

Leigh Ormsby, Costco Stevenage's general manager, cuts the ribbon earlier today. Picture: Chloe Johnson

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Letchworth crash

Ambulance, Huntingdon, stock

Hitchin pub to be turned into bar and restaurant with £500k renovation

A preview of 'The Cock' in Hitchin after renovation. Picture: Cinnabar

Safe space for domestic abuse victims launches in North Herts

The ceremonial ribbon being cut before the opening of the new 'Safe Space.' Picture: Sharon Taylor

Latest from the The Comet

Hitchin school set to celebrate 70 years in style

Strathmore School will be celebrating in style on July, 12. Picture: David Hughes

Midfielder Digby makes Stevenage move

Paul Digby has signed for Stevenage. Picture: Stevenage FC

Nadine Dorries calls on her party’s members to BackBoris

Mid Beds MP Nadine Dorries. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage sign Carter from Chesterfield

Charlie Carter has joined Boro from Chestefield. Picture: Stevenage FC

Costco: On-site petrol station opens

Leigh Ormsby, Costco Stevenage's general manager, cuts the ribbon earlier today. Picture: Chloe Johnson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists