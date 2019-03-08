Advanced search

'Inadequate' Hitchin childminding service shut down by Ofsted

PUBLISHED: 10:46 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:46 21 June 2019

Bluebells Childminders, Hitchin was suspended yesterday following an Ofsted inspection. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A Hitchin childminding service was suspended by Ofsted with immediate effect following an inspection yesterday.

Bluebells Childminders, which offered services for toddlers, babies and children up to 12 years old, announced the news to parents and guardians yesterday evening.

In a post on Famly, a nursery management app, they said: "Further to our inspection today Ofsted has suspended our registration for minimum of 6 weeks.

"Please contact us on Famly or email if you would like any further information. We apologise for the impact this is going to cause."

Following an inspection on March 22, Ofsted found the provision to be 'inadequate'.

The inspectors pointed to "weak and disorganised leadership" and "ineffective supervision."

They also said: "The provider has failed to take prompt action to ensure all staff are suitable to work with children. This compromises children's safety."

The one strength that was in the report was: "Arrangements to support the care and learning for babies are good. Staff in the baby rooms know the young children well. They sensitively support them to settle in. Consequently, babies explore the resources with confidence."

A Welfare Requirements Notice was issued and Bluebells was given the following action plan:

"Obtain an enhanced disclosure and barring service (DBS) check for all staff working directly with children in a timely manner.

"Ensure people whose suitability has not been checked do not have unsupervised contact with children being cared for.

"Implement effective strategies to support children with Special Education Needs and/or disabilities (SEND), so that they make progress in their learning."

"Ensure staff are supported to manage children's behaviour in an appropriate way.

"Implement effective supervision arrangements and coaching for staff to enable them to fulfil their roles and provide good quality teaching."

The Comet contacted Bluebells but they declined to comment further.

To see the full Ofsted report, go to https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/49/RP540770.

Most Read

Man charged after alleged assault of two paramedics in Hitchin

Police have arrested a man following an alleged assault of two paramedics in Hitchin.

Off-duty police officer left with broken leg after Letchworth train fight

British Transport Police are appealing for help to find this man as they believe he may have information about the incident which left a police officer with a broken leg. Picture: British Transport Police

Hitchin man jailed for fracturing ex-partner’s eye socket in McDonalds assault

Hitchin's Clayton Garrick has been jailed after assaulting his former partner in the car park outside the McDonalds on Caxton Gibbet Park. Picture: Google Street View

Met Office issues weather warning for thunderstorms in Herts, Cambs and beyond

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across Herts and Cambs. Picture: Met Office

Teenage boy arrested in Stevenage after machete ‘thrown under car’

A Stevenage teenager was arrested in Silam Road after a machete was found under a car. Picture: Archant

