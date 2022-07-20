"A much-loved and respected teacher", Ravinder Moore is retiring from Hitchin Boys' School after a 48-year association - first as a pupil, then a staff member.

On behalf of the school, PE teacher Chris Bajak said: “He has been a much-loved and respected teacher of mathematics, a dedicated second in department in PE, and a careers coordinator.

"Ravinder has encouraged and mentored hundreds of students to play at school, county and national level, with many continuing their sporting career beyond school.

"An accomplished sportsman himself, he has represented Hertfordshire in rugby, cricket, hockey and football.

"Ravinder is also a proud founding member and player of Singh Sabha Hitchin Football Club, helped to form the British Asian Football Federation and was selected to play for the British Asian football team."

He received an Outstanding Service to Sport Award from the school, which has also named its new gym The Ravinder Moore Fitness Suite.

Mr Moore said: “The maths department has been a phenomenal source of inspiration to me. It was nice of the PE department to help me fulfil a 48-year dream of a Hitchin Boys' School rugby team winning at Twickenham! The hockey and cricket seems to be going in the right direction again, and the athletics is where l had hoped it would be when county fixtures were introduced in 1988.”