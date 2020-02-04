Hitchin Boys' School headteacher set to leave after 10 years at the helm

Hitchin Boys' School head teacher Martin Brown will step down at the end of the academic year. Picture: Submitted Archant

The headteacher of Hitchin Boys' School is to step down from his position at the end of the academic year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Martin Brown, who has been head of the school for almost 10 years, announced his decision to the public on Friday.

In a letter to parents and carers, Mr Brown said: "Throughout my career, I have been very fortunate to work with some wonderful people, some brilliant teachers and some highly talented students and none more so than here at Hitchin Boys'

You may also want to watch:

School.

"My years here have given me the privilege and the pleasure of seeing thousands of young boys develop and flourish into confident, successful young men. It is watching young people grow and develop, achieving their potential, realising their ambitions, becoming responsible young adults and citizens that drives every teacher.

"I have learnt a huge amount during my time here and I am very proud of the part I have played in making Hitchin Boys' School the successful, popular and happy school that it is today.

"I will of course be sad to leave behind so many wonderful people: students, parents and colleagues. Nonetheless, I am excited about the future and delighted to be moving on to a wholly new and different challenge."