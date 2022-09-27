A Key Stage 4 education provider for students with special educational needs (SEN) who struggle in mainstream school has celebrated its first academic year.

AS2Educate, based in Hitchin's Westmill Centre, caters for students with SEN who have an Education, Health and Care Plan, who typically struggle within their mainstream setting for reasons that can include autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, oppositional defiance disorder, behavioural issues, experienced trauma, anxiety, and social, emotional and mental health.

A spokesperson for AS2Educate said: "We have celebrated our first academic year and the success our students have made during this time. The students we have worked with so far have made great progress, despite previously struggling to engage and attend their mainstream schools. We have had some very happy young leavers who have given positive feedback from their time at AS2.

"We can offer a smaller classroom environment with a relationship-based approach. We feel proud to have reignited a passion for learning for students who could have easily taken a different path in life.

"We offer a bespoke timetable for students who attend our provision, which involves core subjects such as maths and English, as well as other vocational subjects such as carpentry, bricklaying, mechanics, The Prince’s Trust, The Duke of Edinburgh Award, and hair and beauty.

"We have students whose attendance, focus and engagement have improved. This has mainly been down to our child-focused, relationship-based approach, which we adopt across the board.

"We work intensively with our young people on their independence skills, so they can thrive in the working environment and adult life. We do this by sourcing work experience placements so they can gain valuable employability skills, and work on catering sessions and managing money for their independence.

"We are based in Hitchin and would like to spread the word to parents and professionals out there who feel they may need our services. We are an approved provider through Hertfordshire County Council and Central Bedfordshire Council, and have students attending from Stevenage, North Herts and Central Bedfordshire."

For more information, visit as2educate.com.