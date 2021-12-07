Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Education

175-year-old primary school saved after months of uncertainty

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 4:08 PM December 7, 2021
Hexton JMI opened in 1846

Hexton JMI opened in 1846 - Credit: Maya Derrick

Recommendations have been put forward by Hertfordshire county councillors that Hexton JMI does not permanently close.

The village primary school, which was founded in 1846 by Caroline de Lautour, had been facing possible closure due to low pupil numbers.

With just 31 pupils on roll at the start of term, the village school is currently under half full, which has led to financial constraints and potential future challenges to provide quality education across a broad range of needs.

However, following public consultation, the council’s Education, Libraries and Lifelong Learning Cabinet Panel today (Tuesday, December 7) decided to recommend to cabinet that no further action is taken to proceed with the closure proposal.

This decision was made, in part, on the basis of the strong proposals from the school’s governing body to rebuild pupil numbers and strengthen the school’s financial position.

The final decision on the school’s future will be taken at a cabinet meeting on Monday, December 13.

In a bid to save their school from closure, teachers, parents and friends of Hexton JMI rallied, campaigned and petitioned, and invited local representatives into the school to showcase what it has to offer - and the life still left in it.

Following the 175th anniversary celebrations, a five-week consultation on the proposal to close Hexton JMI was held between September 30 and November 3, with a public meeting taking place in October.

In total, 368 responses were received to the consultation, with 361 of these opposing the closure plans.

Cllr Terry Douris, cabinet member for education, libraries and lifelong learning, said: “We always said we would consult on these proposals and listen to the feedback received.

“We met with the Hexton community at the public meeting and subsequently with the governing body which made a strong case that pupil numbers can be increased and the school enabled to succeed.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tranquil Turtle officially opens with dazzling launch event
  2. 2 Dangerous paedophile jailed for sexual abuse of vulnerable girl
  3. 3 Serious collision on A602 injures four
  1. 4 Christmas markets return to Hitchin
  2. 5 Icon building planning appeal quashed after High Court review
  3. 6 Man charged with multiple burglaries after police chase
  4. 7 Here are the new Covid travel rules which begin today
  5. 8 Christmas Fayre and switch-on attracts hundreds
  6. 9 Care home excited to open its doors to new residents
  7. 10 Woman pleads guilty to smashing bottles of booze worth £10,000

“Therefore, on the basis of the representations made to us we are proposing to cabinet that it takes no further action on the closure.

“We look forward to continuing to work closely with the school to see it start to thrive in the future.”

Education News
Hertfordshire County Council
Hitchin News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

news@thecomet.net

Herts Live News

A1(M) closed in both directions due to fallen cables

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Jack Kirkham and Timothy Smith were sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on November 24

Herts Live News

Men sentenced after guns and class A drugs uncovered at Ickleford property

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Bubble Tea Boba was opened by Cllr Sandra Barr, Mayor of Stevenage, last week

Bubble tea emporium opens in Stevenage

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Outside Pizza Hut on the Roaring Meg Retail Park in Stevenage

Stevenage Pizza Hut closure prompts Nando's plans

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon