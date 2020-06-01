Poll

More than 90 per cent of Hertfordshire primary schools reopen for more pupils

The majority of Herts schools reopened for more pupils this morning. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire Archant

Hertfordshire primary schools are busy welcoming back their nursery, Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 pupils after months of isolation due to COVID-19.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Many schools remained open throughout the lockdown period for vulnerable children and those with keyworker parents, but now more than 90 per cent of Herts schools have welcomed the phased return of other pupils.

Councillor Terry Douris, cabinet member for education, libraries and localism said: “The vast majority of our primary schools have opened for pupils on Monday, June 1 after weeks of planning and preparation to manage the safe, phased return of pupils.

“The government has been clear that reopening was subject to progress in managing the COVID-19 epidemic remaining acceptable. The safety of our children and school staff is paramount and schools have been completing thorough risk assessments to ensure safety can be maintained through appropriate social distancing, hygiene and personal protection.

You may also want to watch:

“Parents and carers are being asked to play their part by agreeing to enter and leave the school premises as directed, observing social distancing and not gathering at the gates. The phased reopening depends on the circumstances of each school, and the extent to which the wellbeing of the school community can be assured.

Cllr Douris added: “Massive thanks to all our headteachers, support staff, parents and pupils for their help and co-operation during this phased period of transition from the COVID-19 lockdown back to school. We appreciate it is a huge step to take after weeks of isolation and can assure them of our unstinting support to make this process as safe and stress-free as possible.”

Schools have been in touch with parents about the arrangements for their children and the school’s overall plans for phasing children back into the classrooms.

Secondary schools, sixth form, and further education colleges have been asked to begin some face-to-face support with Year 10 and 12 pupils, although it is not expected that these pupils will return on a full-time basis at this stage.

The phased reopening depends on the circumstances of each school, and the extent to which the safety of the school community can be assured.

Hertfordshire County Council continues to work closely with schools and early years providers to help them plan for and manage school safety during the phased return of more pupils.