Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police tackle knife crime at Stevenage secondary school

PUBLISHED: 08:30 18 December 2018

Police officers spoke to Year 10 pupils at Stevenage's The Nobel School about the dangers of carrying knives. Picture: Herts police.

Police officers spoke to Year 10 pupils at Stevenage's The Nobel School about the dangers of carrying knives. Picture: Herts police.

Archant

Police officers have asked pupils at a Stevenage secondary school to walk through a knife arch, designed to detect concealed metal objects, in a bid to tackle a rise in crimes involving knives.

In the first event of its kind, Herts police ran an anti-knife crime initiative at The Nobel School, which involved all Year 10 pupils entering the school via a knife arch before listening to presentations by officers.

Knife crime in Hertfordshire has increased by 44 per cent in the last three years.

Nationally, Herts has seen the largest proportional increase in the UK during this time.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Nic Achilleos said: “This is just one of the initiatives we are rolling out across the town to try to educate young people about the dangers and consequences of carrying knives and other bladed weapons.”

Detective Constable Graham Anness said: “Like the rest of the county, Stevenage has seen an increase in crimes reported which involve knives, and addressing this issues is a policing priority for us.

“We are trying to prevent these types of crimes occurring and have a range of educational initiatives which we are rolling out to cover all age groups.”

Nobel’s headteacher, Martyn Henson, said: “We are very grateful to the officers for running this initiative.

“Carrying a knife can lead to tragedy. We are determined to keep Nobelians safe at all times.”

The Comet reported two weeks ago how violent drug gangs have taken hold in Stevenage, with a Comet source - whose identity we are protecting - confirming there are pupils in the town’s secondary schools who are county lines gang members.

County lines is drug dealing involving criminal networks from urban areas expanding into smaller towns and rural areas.

Asked if there are Nobel pupils who are county lines gang members, Neighbourhood Inspector for Stevenage, Simon Tabert, said: ”As the nature of knife crime and its links to county lines is a hidden problem, police do not have accurate and thorough intelligence on the extent to which children in the town are at risk.

“We do know the problem is not confined to a specific part of Stevenage, or school catchment area.

“We are gathering data on the extent to which young people are at risk. Meanwhile, we are working with all schools in the town to help build resilience within their population and protect their pupils.

“The event at Nobel was the first event of its kind, and more are being planned at other schools.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Lewis Hamilton criticised for calling Stevenage ‘the slums’ in BBC SPOTY speech

Lewis Hamilton is interviewed on stage during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at Birmingham Genting Arena. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Terminal cancer patient abused by Stevenage neighbours over disabled parking bay

Arthur Campion has terminal cancer and the council has painted a disabled space opposite his home, but neighbours keep parking in it. Picture: DANNY LOO

An open letter to Lewis Hamilton from Stevenage’s People for People founder after ‘slums’ comment

Lewis Hamilton is interviewed on stage during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at Birmingham Genting Arena. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Man found dead in Arlesey river

Police are investigating after a body was found in a river in Arlesey. Picture: Archant

Body found in Arlesey river identified as 17-year-old boy

A man has been arrested in Letchworth in connection with a murder in Hoddesdon.

Most Read

Rogue landlords from Neasden ordered to pay back £322,282 or face prison after converting two houses into 18 flats

The property in Glynfield Road.

Brent’s ‘slumlord millionaire’ handed record £1.5million fine – and will face nine years’ jail if he doesn’t pay

The case was heard at Harrow Crown Court. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive

Chamberlayne Road bus crash: ‘Miracle’ nobody was seriously injured says estate agent after double-decker hits shop

A double decker bus crashed into Daniel's Estate Agent. Picture: Kensal Rise Residents' Association

Historic William IV pub reopening in Kensal Green

Historic William IV re-opens in Kensal Green

Legendary All Stars Boxing Gym hosting star-studded concert in desperate bid to raise £30,000

Muf Akay with boxers Ahley Theophane and Desharn Fearon. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Latest from the The Comet

Hundreds attend funeral of much-loved Hitchin priest Father Michael Lambert

Around 700 people attended the funeral of Father Michael Lambert. Picture: Susanna Hawksley

Arrest made in Letchworth in connection with Hoddesdon murder

A man has been arrested in Letchworth in connection with a murder in Hoddesdon.

Body found in Arlesey river identified as 17-year-old boy

A man has been arrested in Letchworth in connection with a murder in Hoddesdon.

Development begins on Letchworth shopping centre

Garden Square Shopping Centre is set for a revamp. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Stevenage restaurant and cafe in Hitchin to give free Christmas dinners to homeless and elderly

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland with staff at Misya Meze and Grill. Picture: Kathie Painter
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists