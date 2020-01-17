New website launching for parents and carers of SEND children - with Hertfordshire meeting next week

Parents and carers of children with SEND will have their say on HCC's new Local Offer website. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Parents and carers of young people with special educational needs and disabilities are invited to learn more about Hertfordshire-wide SEND resources at an event next week.

Herts County Council is hosting its Local Offer launch event on Tuesday, January 21 - which aims to provide more information on the county's SEND services and who can access them.

More than 15 organisations will be attending on the day, alongside the county council's SEND specialist teams and other support groups. A series of workshops have also been planned, where carers and parents can learn more about supporting themselves and their family.

Over the last year, HCC has been busy improving the Local Offer website, and now parents and carers have the chance to give their thoughts on it.

Councillor Teresa Heritage - HCC's executive member for children, young people and families - said: "A great deal of work has gone into rebuilding the new SEND Local Offer website, in collaboration with families and professionals, and we're grateful to everyone who has had some input into its development.

"We hope the launch event will really bring the Local Offer website to life.

"We'd welcome any parent or carer of a child or young person with additional needs in the county to come along, make some connections and tell us what you think of the new site."

The drop-in event takes place between 12 noon and 7pm at the Stanborough Centre, 609 St Albans Road, Watford. Parking is available on site and children and young people are welcome to attend.