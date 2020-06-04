Advanced search

‘Astonishing variations’ reported in children returning to Hertfordshire schools

PUBLISHED: 13:17 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:17 04 June 2020

Herts schools have reported 'huge variations' in the return of pupils this week. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

Herts schools have reported 'huge variations' in the return of pupils this week. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

Archant

Hertfordshire schools are seeing a “great deal of variability” in the number of children who have returned to the classroom this week, it has been revealed.

In some schools it has been claimed as few as one in three eligible youngsters have actually gone back, county councillors have heard.

On June 1, Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 pupils were given the green light to return to school, however a number of parents and carers have decided to keep their children at home.

The county council does not yet have data on the number of children who have returned to school this week.

At a meeting of the council’s special cabinet panel on Wednesday, Labour leader Judi Billing pointed to the “astonishing variations” reported by local schools.

She highlighted one school in Hitchin where they had welcomed back 90 per cent of eligible pupils – but said that another had seen “less then a third” of their eligible children return.

You may also want to watch:

Operations director Simon Newland told councillors that as far as he was aware, all primary schools in Hertfordshire – except one – were open.

He agreed, however, that there was “a great deal of variability between schools” in terms of the provision available, and said the council was waiting for further information from the Department for Education.

“We don’t yet have a clear picture,” he said. “I don’t want to suggest there’s a single model and that some schools are right and some schools are wrong.

“What schools do is heavily influenced by their local circumstances. But at the same time it’s quite right for us, where appropriate, to challenge them on what they are doing – in view of the importance of getting these pupils back into school for those young people.”

Cllr Billing also highlighted that many parents were “frightened” to send their children back to school.

Mr Newland agreed there was an “issue of confidence” among parents, saying: “There is considerable fear in the community about the risks of attending school and I think that fear is generally somewhat overstated.”

Mr Newland told the panel it was important for the council and schools to encourage parents to send their children in, once they are eligible and a place is available for them.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Stevenage and North Herts McDonald’s reopen for drive-thru

Drive-thrus have reopened in our area this morning. Picture: Terry Harris

Police release more details a week after ‘unidentified’ body found in Stevenage

Bray Drive in Great Ashby. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Tributes paid to Stevenage community stalwart who ‘loved to help people’

Bill Pilgrim, from Stevenage, passed away last week aged 69. Picture: INS

Suspected ‘deliberate’ fire at Stevenage pub

The fire began in a bin store behind The Standing Order Pub in Stevenage. Picture: Google Maps

Police appeal to trace cyclist after motorists spat at in North Herts

Police would like to trace this cyclist as they believe he has information on an incident that saw two motorists spat at. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Stevenage and North Herts McDonald’s reopen for drive-thru

Drive-thrus have reopened in our area this morning. Picture: Terry Harris

Police release more details a week after ‘unidentified’ body found in Stevenage

Bray Drive in Great Ashby. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Tributes paid to Stevenage community stalwart who ‘loved to help people’

Bill Pilgrim, from Stevenage, passed away last week aged 69. Picture: INS

Suspected ‘deliberate’ fire at Stevenage pub

The fire began in a bin store behind The Standing Order Pub in Stevenage. Picture: Google Maps

Police appeal to trace cyclist after motorists spat at in North Herts

Police would like to trace this cyclist as they believe he has information on an incident that saw two motorists spat at. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the The Comet

Competitive rugby union not coming back any time soon as RFU issues their roadmap

It could still be some time before competitive rugby union returns to England. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Citizens Advice Stevenage thanks volunteers for dedication throughout COVID-19 pandemic

Citizens Advice Stevenage has thanked all its volunteers as part of Volunteers Week. Picture: Archant

‘Astonishing variations’ reported in children returning to Hertfordshire schools

Herts schools have reported 'huge variations' in the return of pupils this week. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

Meet Stevenage’s 8-year-old ‘Earth Guardian’ who leads weekly litter picking

Molly has set up Earth Guardians Stevenage UK and wants to bring real change to the local area. Picture: Rhiannon Van Der Griffin

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 4

Argentina's Lionel Messi during the FIFA World Cup Group D match against Nigeria at Saint Petersburg Stadium (pic Owen Humphreys/PA)
Drive 24