Advanced search

Hertfordshire school leaver or looking for a career change? An apprenticeship could be for you

PUBLISHED: 18:17 03 February 2020

James Dodd (left) has secured employment as a residential support worker at Orchard House in Letchworth, having completed an apprenticeship in social care with Herts County Council. Picture: HCC

James Dodd (left) has secured employment as a residential support worker at Orchard House in Letchworth, having completed an apprenticeship in social care with Herts County Council. Picture: HCC

HCC

School leavers and those looking to change careers are being urged to look beyond the traditional routes into work as part of National Apprenticeship Week.

Mara Hubbard is a business administration apprentice with the Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership in Letchworth. Picture: HCCMara Hubbard is a business administration apprentice with the Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership in Letchworth. Picture: HCC

The week - which started today and runs until Sunday, February 9 - aims to celebrate the positive impact of apprentices in the workplace and to highlight the huge range of opportunities on offer.

Hertfordshire County Council is keen to get this message across, with 359 people currently enrolled on apprenticeships working across a variety of areas, including adult social care, engineering, planning, finance, human resources and the county's fire and rescue service.

Often associated with school leavers, Mara Hubbard is proof that it's never too late to consider an apprenticeship.

The 42-year-old, who is a business administration apprentice with the Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership in Letchworth, said: "I previously worked in retail, but decided to change career and move into business administration. An apprenticeship was a great option to learn on the job and get a qualification at the same time.

"My apprenticeship is a varied, interesting role that is keeping me stimulated every single day and I enjoy working with the great team in the office here."

You may also want to watch:

If you enjoy working with people and have a kind and caring personality, then an apprenticeship in adult social care could appeal. Former adult social care apprentice James Dodd secured a role as a residential support worker in Letchworth after completing the Level 1 and 2 social care apprenticeships.

The 19-year-old said: "I knew that something like construction wasn't going to be for me, but I thought it doesn't take a lot to be kind, anyone can talk to people so I thought I'd give social care a try. It's been the best - it's very rewarding and it's boosted my confidence."

Apprentices spend up to 20 per cent of their time studying for associated qualifications at local colleges, but Herts firefighters are all trained in-house at the Joint Emergency Services Academy in Stevenage and complete an apprenticeship as part of this process.

Trainee firefighter, Andre White, 26, said: "Currently we are developing our initial firefighting knowledge and skills so, a typical day is spent learning theory, for example fire science, and completing practical exercises such as ladder drills."

Councillor Ralph Sangster, executive member for resources and performance for the council, added: "There are lots of employers across Hertfordshire offering apprenticeships, providing people with the opportunity to obtain qualifications, transferable skills, experience and employment.

"Our apprenticeships at the county council are open to people of all ages, whether you are looking to change career, get back into work after a break, have just left school or have little or no experience or qualifications. If you are thinking about an apprenticeship, go ahead and register your interest now - it's easy."

To find out more about HCC's apprenticeship programme and to register your interest, visit hertfordshire.gov.uk/apprenticeships - applications for the next intake of business administration apprentices are being welcomed, for example.

You can also explore career and apprenticeship opportunities in Herts at hopinto.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Historic Hitchin link to Oscar-nominated World War One epic

1917, which has been shortlisted for multiple awards, has a surprising Hitchin link. Picture: Universal/Amblin

Misconduct hearing looms for Stevenage doctor accused of performing genitals op without consent

Doctor Idris Adekunle Okewole is accused of removing a patient's labial cyst without consent. Picture: Archant

Four elderly people targeted by Stevenage cashpoint distraction thief

At least four elderly people have been targeted by a ATM distraction thief in Stevenage. Picture: Jupiterimages/Getty Images/Goodshoot RF

Baldock transport plan targets town centre congestion and new routes to Clothall Common

Herts county council have recognised the opportunity to redirect traffic away from the busy B656. Picture: Archant

Firefighters remembered on 15th anniversary of Stevenage Harrow Court blaze

The Herts firefighting community are remembering Stevenage firefighters Michael Miller and Jeff Wornham, who died in the Harrow Court fire 15 years ago. Picture: Herts Fire & Rescue

Most Read

Historic Hitchin link to Oscar-nominated World War One epic

1917, which has been shortlisted for multiple awards, has a surprising Hitchin link. Picture: Universal/Amblin

Misconduct hearing looms for Stevenage doctor accused of performing genitals op without consent

Doctor Idris Adekunle Okewole is accused of removing a patient's labial cyst without consent. Picture: Archant

Four elderly people targeted by Stevenage cashpoint distraction thief

At least four elderly people have been targeted by a ATM distraction thief in Stevenage. Picture: Jupiterimages/Getty Images/Goodshoot RF

Baldock transport plan targets town centre congestion and new routes to Clothall Common

Herts county council have recognised the opportunity to redirect traffic away from the busy B656. Picture: Archant

Firefighters remembered on 15th anniversary of Stevenage Harrow Court blaze

The Herts firefighting community are remembering Stevenage firefighters Michael Miller and Jeff Wornham, who died in the Harrow Court fire 15 years ago. Picture: Herts Fire & Rescue

Latest from the The Comet

Hertfordshire school leaver or looking for a career change? An apprenticeship could be for you

James Dodd (left) has secured employment as a residential support worker at Orchard House in Letchworth, having completed an apprenticeship in social care with Herts County Council. Picture: HCC

Stevenage teen Reece wins national cooking competition with Herts-inspired dish

Award with celebrity chef judge Lesley waters

Letchworth church inspired by sufferer’s charity single raises money for MS Trust

Ruth and the MS Trust were presented with the cheque at the Spirella Building last Thursday. Picture: courtesy of MS Trust

Misconduct hearing looms for Stevenage doctor accused of performing genitals op without consent

Doctor Idris Adekunle Okewole is accused of removing a patient's labial cyst without consent. Picture: Archant

From children and culture to wellbeing and wildflowers: The year ahead for Letchworth’s Heritage Foundation

Graham Fisher outlines the foundation's priorities for 2020. Picture: Brian Petty
Drive 24