The official start of term is on Thursday, September 1, according to Hertfordshire County Council (File picture) - Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

The summer holidays are nearly over and children across Hertfordshire are due to go back to school in September.

To prepare for the year ahead, here is a list of key Hertfordshire County Council term dates for the 2022 autumn term and 2023 spring and summer terms.

But on which date does school begin? And when are the holidays?

Some dates may vary between schools. Individual schools can often choose when to set inset and teacher training days, and academies, voluntary-aided, foundation, free and independent schools sometimes choose to change their term dates.

A list of schools and their contact details are on the Hertfordshire County Council website: https://bit.ly/3T67P6T

Term dates 2022/2023

Autumn term begins: Thursday, September 1 (2022)

October half-term holiday: Monday, October 24 - Friday, October 28

Christmas holiday: Thursday, December 22 (2022) - Wednesday, January 4 (2023)

Spring term beings: Thursday, January 5

February half-term holiday: Monday, February 13 - Friday, February 17

Easter holiday: Monday, April 3 - Friday, April 14

Summer term begins: Monday, April 17

Summer half-term holiday: Spring bank holiday Monday, May 29 - Friday, June 2

Last day of school: Friday, July 21

A full list is on the Hertfordshire County Council website: https://bit.ly/3wiCx2S

The last day of the 2022/23 school year is on the calendar for July 21, 2023 in Hertfordshire (File picture) - Credit: Adam Gasson/PA

Notable dates

Bank holidays and school transition days are notable dates which apply to most state school pupils in Hertfordshire.

These include:

Christmas 2022: The first day of the Christmas holiday is scheduled for Thursday, December 22, and Christmas Day (December 25) falls on a Sunday in 2022. To make up for Christmas Day falling on a Sunday, Tuesday, December 27 is due to be a bank holiday as a "substitute day". Monday, December 26 (Boxing Day) remains a bank holiday.

New Year's Day 2023: During the school Christmas Holidays, Monday, January 2 is due to be a bank holiday. This is because January 1 falls on a Sunday.

Easter bank holidays: The Easter bank holidays are due to fall in the middle of the Easter school holiday. Good Friday is on Friday, April 7 and Easter Monday on April 10 in 2023.

Early May bank holiday: Monday, May 1

Spring bank holiday: Monday, May 29, which is due to fall in the summer half-term holiday.

Secondary transition day: According to Hertfordshire County Council, pupils moving from year 6 (primary school) into year 7 (secondary school) can expect to take part in "transition day" on Thursday, July 13.