County council propose location for Michaela Community School in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 16:32 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 19 July 2019

A location for the new Michaela School in Stevenage still needs to be confirmed. Picture: Kinetic Marketing.

Archant

Herts County Council is in the process of purchasing the freehold of a former school site in Stevenage, which may home the free school that is coming to the town.

HCC are working with the Department for Education and the Michaela Community School to ensure the site would meet the necessary requirements.

HCC have said that further secondary school places are needed in Stevenage to meet the demand created from new housing within and around the town.

Cabinet Member for Education, Councillor Terry Douris said: "We were pleased to hear last month that a new school will be opening in Stevenage as this will provide much-needed school places.

"We will be working with the DfE and Michaela School to determine when the school will open and how many places it will offer, to ensure a good match in terms of secondary places against the forecast need."

Michaela Community School Stevenage was one of 22 free schools announced in the Department for Education's wave of successful school applications last month.

